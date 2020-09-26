A sleeping giant about to awaken. That’s one way to describe Forest Lake High School in terms of its athletic potential.
The days are long gone that saw Forest Lake school and community teams in competition with teams from Hugo, Scandia, Stacy, Chisago City, Lindstrom, and North Branch.
In other surrounding communities. Years ago, those rivalries were important community functions.
As part of the metropolitan area, Forest Lake was then filling its place as a member of one of the most prestigious athletic conferences in the state, the Twin Cities Suburban Conference.
The addition of Mounds View, Irondale Park Center, Osseo, and Elk River in the fall of 1993 created a two-division conference that was even bigger than the existing athletic conference.
The transition from small town competition to large town competition hasn’t been easy. In addition to adjustments to competition, Forest Lake athletes also have been asked to overcome a psychological dilemma that for a time saw Forest Lake as the small kid in a big fight. There have been some lumps and bumps along the way.
The giant began to awaken from its serious slumber in 1988. Since 1988, Ranger teams have captured state tournament bids for the first time in boys basketball, football, baseball, softball, girls basketball, cross country skiing, and boys slalom skiing.
The school’s crowning glory to date came in March of 1993 when the Ranger wrestling team, long considered a state power on the mats, captured the Class AA wrestling championship. It was the first time in the school’s 90 year history that an athletic team had captured a state championship.
Notable individuals
Establishing a list of notable individuals who have come through Forest Lake’s athletic programs is not easy to compile. The emergence of top-quality programs in the 1980s has helped produce many outstanding individuals.
High school programs for women, led by the early direction and inspiration of veteran coach and teacher Joan Paulson, returned to their proper place in the school’s athletic department in the early 1970s.
Three individuals stand out
Kim Klaus, class of 1987, is perhaps the school’s most prolific individual as a long-distance runner. In a four-year high school career, Klaus won six state championships in track (three each in the 1600 meter and 200 meter events) and one state championship in cross country. No other Ranger athlete has equaled the performance.
In softball two-sport high school star Lezlie Weiss, Class of 1989, received a full scholarship from the University of Minnesota to play softball for the Gophers. The left-handed hitting infielder has been an even bigger success for the Gophers than she was for the Rangers. The All-Big Ten Conference player has set numerous offensive records for the Gophers in a four-year career and was on track this season to set the all time-Big Ten record for career hits.
Another 1989 graduate, Becky Lindberg, rates as one of the top all-around female athletes to come through Forest Lake. During her high school career, she played four years of varsity basketball and three years of varsity volleyball and softball, earning 10 school letters in all. After high school, Lindberg walked on at the University of Minnesota where she eventually earned a scholarship to play volleyball. She was a dominant force in the Big Ten Conference before injuries shortened her college career.
On the male side three names come to mind.
Tim Almquist, a smooth-as-silk 6-foot-7 basketball player, was one of the key performers for the Rangers in the mid-1970s. After ending a three-year varsity career here Almquist, class of 1977, received a full scholarship at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.
In football, Rick Bayless, class of 1983, was an all-state running back here and a state-caliber sprinter in track. After being overlooked by his home state colleges Bayless walked on at the University of Iowa where he was a college football star. After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his junior season, Bayless went on to a brief professional career, playing parts of two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
And finally, there is Karl Johnson, a high school star in football, basketball, and baseball. Johnson, class of 1984, went on to the University of Minnesota where he earned a scholarship to play baseball. Johnson wound up as a Gopher captain. As a right-handed relief pitcher, he set school records for number of games pitched before signing a professional contract with the Minnesota Twins which lasted for parts of two seasons.
Years from now when a new historical review for Forest Lake athletics is written the text will certainly be longer. There will be many more individuals who will deserve inclusion in this new account.
And as the sleeping giant awakens, Forest Lake will play an even more prominent role in team circles.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
