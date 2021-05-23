Buesseler sisters excel in riflery
When Abby and Dana Buesseler were young, they went to a game fair and shot air rifles. They both enjoyed the experience, and the folks running the air rifle booth told them of a weekly shooting event at the Forest Lake American Legion.
When their father, Bill, was ready to take them to that meeting, the twin sisters resisted.
“We told my dad, ‘We’d rather stay home,’” Dana said. “We had some neighbor kids over, and we didn’t want to go.”
But dad insisted, and the twins relented, and despite their reluctance to attend, they enjoyed the experience. Those 12-year-olds grew to embrace riflery and have since become two of the best collegiate shooters in the country
What’s more, the success Abby and Dana enjoyed in riflery attracted their younger sister, Allison, to embrace shooting as well. As Abby and Dana approach the end of their collegiate careers – Abby competes for the University of Mississippi, while Dana shoots for Murray State – Allison has signed to compete for the University of Kentucky starting next year.
“Right away, I liked that my dad, my sister and I could go together and all learn something from it,” Abby said. “And I liked that it was a unique sport: I could work individually, and grow on my own. As twins, we could work with one another, talk about what we were learning.”
Dana agreed, adding: “We instantly fell in love with it – it wasn’t like anything we had done before. Being able to instantly see your results was fun. That pushes you to test yourself, to see if you can improve and get instant feedback.”
And both girls quickly knew they wanted to get better.
Getting better
When Abby and Dana started their freshman year at Forest Lake Area High School in 2013, they began to put in the work to improve. They started attending prestigious shooting camps and got specific instruction on the technical aspects of the sport.
They soon realized there was more to the sport than grabbing a gun, then aiming and firing.
“It only took a couple of weeks into our time at Gopher [Rifle and Revolver] Club to realize there was lot more to it,” Dana said. “At first we were shooting prone, so all I had to do was look at the site, line it up and pull a trigger. But then they started teaching us positions, and suddenly I had to hold the gun, and it got heavy. I had to learn how to breathe, and a lot of other things like ‘natural point of aim.’
“They taught us a lot of different techniques, and we started to realize how crazy technical shooting can be.”
Both sisters excelled at the sport, helping lead the Minnesota Centershots team to the 2016 National Junior Olympic 3-Position Air Rifle National Championship. But the twins quickly realized that competitive fire should not be allowed to consume the relationship they had as sisters.
“Dana and I have a unique relationship in that we don’t have that ‘smack-talk,’ competitive side to our competition,” Abby said. “We go out and wish each other the best. I hope that I beat her at the end of the day, but that’s where it ends.”
Dana agreed, adding: “We’re competitive in the way that we push each other to be better, but we support each other more than anything else. If Abby has a bad day and I have a good day, all I want is for her to feel better. I want to support her, and she supports me.
“We realized that we could fight over every single thing, or we could push each other to be better. And we chose to support one another.”
Meanwhile, Allison saw the tight bond that riflery had forged between the two older sisters.
“They did everything together all the time,” Allison said. “They still do – they just live far away from one another now. They’re the same, but they’re different. They’re both super-fun and love doing the same things, but they’re different. People think twins are exactly the same, but they’re different in their own ways.”
Going their separate ways
As Abby and Dana approached their 2017 high school graduation, each sister had different answers to the question they were asked frequently: would they be going to college together? Abby’s answer would return as yes, and Dana’s would be no.
“I would look at her and wonder what she was talking about,” Abby said.
“Seriously, we knew that if we went to the same college it would be a great time, but we weren’t going to force it.”
In the summer before their senior year, the Buesselers toured six college campuses in four days. They began at Ohio State, then traveled to West Virginia, Murray State, Tennessee-Martin, Kentucky and Ole Miss. It soon became apparent that the sisters favored different schools.
“We looked at and talked about the same colleges, and we realized that if we came to the same conclusion, that would be great. But I think at that point we were ready to go separate ways,” Dana said.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Allison said.
Eventually Abby chose Ole Miss, where she has enjoyed great success. Last year she posted a record-breaking season for the nationally-ranked Rebels, qualifying for the NCAA Rifle Championships with a 583 smallbore score and earning a spot on three All-American teams, including National Rifle Association First Team Smallbore All-American.
Dana selected Murray State, where she also has excelled. She was named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018, and last season she was named to the All-OVC Smallbore Second Team for the nationally ranked Racers.
“We always thought I would go to the ‘big’ school and Abby would go to a small school because of our personalities,” Dana said. “So isn’t it funny that Abby went to Ole Miss and I went to Murray State?”
The distance between the schools has not stopped the twins from staying close, though.
“I see her at competitions a couple of times during the season,” Abby said. “Our schools are four hours away, so there are times where they will come to our range and compete against other schools.”
Encouraging the next wave
In the same way the Buesseler twins began their shooting career, younger sister Allison had little choice at the beginning.
“Since Abby and Dana started before me, they dragged me into shooting,” Allison said with a laugh. “It’s the classic ‘younger sister’ thing. They kept telling me, ‘Allison, you have to try this,’ but I wasn’t sure. I was in second grade, and I was a little scared. But then I tried it, and it was so fun.”
She began shooting BB guns when her older sisters switched to air rifles. Then she switched to air rifles just as her sisters switched to shooting precision rifles. Her plan is to switch to precision rifles in college.
Allison said she was attracted to the sport for many of the same reasons that first enticed her older sisters.
But as Allison became immersed in the sport, she thought it was critical to answer one important question: Does she actually like the sport, or is she just doing it because it’s what her family does?
“I realized I love it,” she said. “I love the drive for perfection, and I love the people in the sport. And I think about it all the time: When we sit down at the dinner table, we all talk about shooting.”
Allison also has excelled in the sport. In 2020, she claimed three major honors from the Minnesota Rifle and Revolver Association: She was the Junior Prone Champion as well as the 3-Position and 4-Position Champion – all with her older sisters cheering her on from afar.
“It was exciting to watch Allison get into the sport,” Abby said. “To watch her learn the lessons she’s learning, and to see her surpass what Dana and I did in high school, is super cool. I’m proud of her for following in our footsteps, because I think it would be hard to deal with the comparisons to Dana and me. I encourage her to stick to what she does, and not to worry about the comparisons. She’s her own person.”
Dana agreed, then laughed and said: “We had the typical big-sister, little-sister relationship – ‘I love you, but you can be a pain in the butt.’ Allison first dealt with the question of whether she should shoot in college because she had to or because she wanted to, and she decided she was doing it for her. When we talked, I told her that she should find the right environment, the place where she would be comfortable and really have a chance to grow.”
Despite her successes, Allison admitted that following her sisters in the sport was a challenge at times.
“I live in their shadow a little bit, but I think I also had it easier than they did,” Allison said. “They were the guinea pigs. My parents were still figuring things out with them, and that made it easier for me. It was tough being in their shadows, so sometimes I had to remind people, ‘Hey, I’m Allison.’”
Instead of following Abby to Ole Miss or Dana to Murray State, Allison forged her own path and signed with the University of Kentucky in November.
“I asked them for a lot of help and guidance, and they helped me a ton,” Allison said. “And the best part was that they both told me they would not be mad if I didn’t choose their school. They said they would be happy with whatever school I chose. I chose Kentucky because the academic and athletic support they give the team is awesome. And I really like the ‘family’ aspect of the team.”
Taking the next step
While Allison is preparing to start her college career at Kentucky, both Abby and Dana are seniors who see their riflery careers coming to a close and new careers on the horizon.
Abby plans to pursue a master’s degree in clinical laboratory science, with the goal of becoming a researcher. That means she will step away from competitive shooting, because she realizes she can serve only one intense and time-consuming master.
“Shooting will always be a part of who I am,” Abby said. “But I won’t be able to compete at the same level. It’s funny, but I think being a researcher is, in some ways, like competing in rifle. You’re working individually, running your own tests and stuff, but you’re also part of a team. I think the lessons I have learned in shooting will have connections in the future.”
Dana also plans to graduate in May 2021, having earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Her next step also involves a break with full-time competitive shooting to enter the workforce in her field.
“Don’t get me wrong: I’ll meet up with friends for cool matches among the alumni,” she said. “But I’m really excited about engineering right now.”
Still Dana realizes she will miss competitive riflery.
“Shooting has been a part of my life for so long, I really don’t know who I am as a person without it,” she said. “I’m ready to get into the workforce and take the next step, but I know I’m going to miss shooting.”
All three sisters thanked a number of people for their success in shooting, starting with their parents, Bill and Carla.
“They’re so committed to giving us everything we need to be successful. I wouldn’t know where we would be without them,” Dana said of her parents. “And Abby and Allison have been so supportive. We could have taken this to a competitive, intense level, but instead they have been supportive.”
Abby agreed, adding: “I definitely have to thank my dad for taking Dana and I to that first practice. He and my mom have been very encouraging and supportive. They saw my potential, and they helped me grow.”
Abby also mentioned her first coach Joe Showalter, who “helped me find the joy in shooting,” she said.
But she also thanked her sisters.
“They are the ones who were there every day with me and made it fun,” Abby said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.