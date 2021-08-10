Longtime assistant Kale Henry has been named the new head coach of the Forest Lake baseball program.
Henry has spent the past 20 years as a coach for the Rangers. The previous 10 years he was the top assistant to head coach Tal Gravelle, who retired after the just-completed season. Prior to that Henry spent 10 seasons as the program’s sophomore coach.
A 1994 Forest Lake graduate, Henry received a bachelor’s degree from Augsburg University. Following the 2017 season, Henry received the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Rob Fornasiere Assistant Coach of the Year award.
“I am honored and excited to be named the new head coach of the program,” Henry said. “I know the passion this community has for its baseball team, and I look forward to continuing the strong tradition that is in place because of the hard work of previous head coaches like Brian Raabe and Tal Gravelle.”
