From the beginning of the year, Forest Lake Area Middle School and our school district made it clear that we believe most students learn best in person at school. We put that belief into action by starting the school year on time and getting our students into our school buildings as often as possible, while still staying safe in the midst of the pandemic.
The winter surge of COVID-19 prompted big changes for many in our community, and our students were no different. Like many adults, our students’ lives have been radically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during this latest surge which is keeping them at home in distance learning.
Experts say that a key attribute of successful people is the ability to adapt. As educators, this year has provided a unique way to teach that skill to our students, and partner with them as they gain some important life experience in how to succeed under new circumstances.
Though it might seem like a real treat for a 13-year-old student to stay in their pajamas in bed all day, we know that isn’t best practice for long-term success. We have encouraged our students to keep structure in their day, just as they would have if they were coming to school in-person. Get out of bed well before the start of their first class, eat breakfast, get dressed, find a quiet place to work and remember to move around a little bit and take breaks throughout the day to keep their mind and body active. These are just some of the healthy habits we have been instilling in our students’ days.
Adaptability isn’t something we ever stop learning. Most adults have seen changes in their daily lives this year, and we have all been on a journey of trying new things, evaluating and adapting.
For those of us adults in the school system, we have had to change education in ways we never imagined before. Distance learning from this past spring was a good start, but over the summer and fall we evaluated, developed and launched a new distance learning system that, while still not perfect, is a better fit for the needs of our students and families.
For those students who don’t have as much support at home or need a more personal connection, it’s difficult to help when we can’t see them in person. So we’ve adapted our approach and began to make house calls. Our school counselors and staff are making personal visits to those who need a little extra connection, checking on the students, delivering school devices or wifi hotspots, and checking in with families to see how we can help them be successful during this challenging time.
This isn’t the school year that many of us envisioned, and I know that some students and families are truly hurting as they survive the impact of the pandemic. The imminent promise of a vaccine brings some hope that we’re reaching the end of this situation. In the meantime, it is our purpose as educators to help our students navigate this challenging time, so that they come through it better and stronger, building lifelong skills to help them thrive in an ever-changing world.
J.P. Jacobson is the principal of Forest Lake Area Middle School.
