While the Forest Lake boys track program is two years removed from its most-recent trip to the state meet, two members of the program remember it vividly.
One of those athletes is senior Slade Heald, who as a sophomore competed in the state meet in four different events. His best effort came in the high jump, where he earned all-state status by clearing 6-feet 2-inches to finish seventh.
Heald also placed 10th in the long jump (20-feet 8-inches) and 14th in the triple jump (41-feet 6.5-inches) while anchoring the 4x100 relay that placed fourth with a 42.96 clocking in the championship race.
“He’s a stud,” boys track coach Andy Richardson said of Heald.
Another top runner for the Rangers who has state experience is junior Daniel VanAcker, who placed 15th in the state meet in the 3,200 (10:09.86) as a freshman.
“We know we have a quality runner in Dan based on his cross-country season,” said Richardson, who noted that VanAcker was the Class 2A Section 7 boys individual champ this past cross-country season. “And Ethan Sievers had a strong cross-country season and looks very fit.”
VanAcker also ran a leg on the Rangers’ 4x800 relay at the state meet, as did returning senior Drew Sampson. Two years ago Sampson also competed in the 2019 state meet in the 4x400 relay.
Richardson said he expects good leadership from his captains, who are seniors Heald, Sampson and Augustus Herman along with juniors VanAcker, Sievers, and Cole Brisbois.
And while Richardson hopes for some younger athletes to step forward, he knows that is a lot to ask from younger competitors.
“There just aren’t a lot of freshmen or sophomores who are ready to compete at the varsity level,” Richardson said.
But the chance for Heald, VanAcker and the rest of the Rangers to return to competition is enough to raise the anticipation level for the season ahead.
“I’m just excited that we get the opportunity to have a season,” Richardson said. “It was such a huge bummer to miss out on last season, I’m excited to see what both teams can do; I’m excited to see all of these athletes just get a chance.”
