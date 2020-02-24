Stolen vehicle involved
The Wyoming Police Department responded to a head-on crash at 6 a.m. this morning. According to Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe, a 22-year-old male driver of a stolen Hyundai Sante Fe crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 61 near 287th St. North and collided head-on with a Dodge Durango, driven by a 46-year-old female. The Santa Fe had been stolen from a residence in Shafer two hours prior to the crash, according to Hoppe. The 22-year-old driver, from Stacy, was airlifted by helicopter and the 46-year-old female driver was transported by ambulance for crash-related injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending on the 22-year-old male driver.
