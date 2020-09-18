Two drivers are dead after a head-on crash in Scandia on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17. The collision took place around 7:33 p.m. just north of 170th St. N in Scandia. After life-saving measures were attempted by the Scandia Fire and Rescue team and Washington County Sheriff's deputies, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

The matter is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments