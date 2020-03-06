Chisago County board OKs 5-year transportation improvement plan
A roundabout on US-8 and CR-26 serving the Hazelden Foundation and the Chisago County Law Enforcement Center remains on track for construction this summer.
An update on the roundabout project came before the Chisago County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 19, as the board went about adoption of the 2020 transportation improvement plan and the 2021-2025 five-year TIP.
County Engineer Joe Triplett reported that bids on the $2 million roundabout opened on March 3. A bid award on the contract could come as early as April to allow for a summer construction project.
But first the county is requesting the federal government release two years of funding for the 2020 project. The county expects to receive $1 million in federal funding a year in 2020 and 2021. The board adopted a resolution last week to execute an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to act as fiscal agent to receive the federal aid.
Other 2020 projects
A number of road projects are also under consideration this year, Triplett reported. In all, the engineer said the county has identified $49 million in needs from 2021 to 2025.
Triplett said the county has the following plans on the table for 2020: 6.2 miles of CR-25 from 292nd Street to the Washington County border at a cost of $4.5 million; reconstruction of the roundabout on TH-95 at CR-14 at a cost of $700,000; reconditioning of 5.6 miles of CR-63 from CR-8 to CR-7 at a cost of $2 million; reconstruction of 1.8 miles of CR-19 east of Ivywood Trail to CR-24 at a cost of $1.65 million; and pavement preservation for 3 miles of CR-93 from CR-30 to CR-56 at a cost of $400,000.
The county budget for 2020 sits at $12,250,000. Triplett said the $2 million of federal funds for the Hazelden roundabout will amount to 16% of the budget.
The county expects to spend $4.5 million, or 37%, of the budget from local levy and sales tax dollars collected in the county. State aid will contribute $5 million, or 41%, of the county 2020 spending needs on transportation. A total of 6%, or $700,000, will come in direct money from the state.
Triplett also reported to the board that 3.5 miles of work on CR-17 west of I-35 in Lent Township will also receive “measured” consideration in the future after being shelved 15 years ago over wetlands concerns. No federal dollars would be available for the project, the engineer said.
5-year plan
The five-year transportation improvement plan features nearly $49 million in anticipated spending, Triplett said.
Under the plan, the county expects to pave just over 13 miles of gravel county highways between 2021 and 2025. If accomplished, that would leave the county with almost 11 miles of unpaved county roads. Two bridge replacements are also in the works over the five-year period.
“We’re doing well on our five-year plan,” Triplett said. “These are real needs. That’s what we’re looking at.”
Funding for the plan would include $22.9 million in local funds, $19.85 million in state aid dollars, $5.6 million in federal funds and $400,000 in dollars from the state.
Looking 10 years out, Triplett said the county has road and bridge needs that will cost $115 million. The long-range projects call for $70 million in highway construction and pavement preservation, $35 million in intersection projects and $10 million in interchange projects.
A project that could feature prominently among intersection projects is the CR-19/I-35 interchange in Stacy. A $10 million project, the interchange in Stacy would likely be a candidate for state and federal funding.
While the county is facing sizable intersection and road improvement needs in the next decade, bridge replacement has been addressed, the engineer said. By the end of 2024, all 15 bridges under Chisago County control will have been improved or replaced over a 10-year period.
In his report to the board on the current and long-range plans, Triplett wrote: “It is my hope that we can find a way to address these needs to keep our county moving forward and be able to plan, construct and maintain our transportation system to meet the needs of not only our current users, but our future users as well.”
