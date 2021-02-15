Forest Lake senior Carter Thiesfeld’s home is near the water tower that is in plain sight of the high school. But by a fluke of circumstance, he spent his elementary and middle school years in the White Bear Lake system.
“When I was younger, my parents put me in day care in White Bear Lake because the provider was a family friend,” Thiesfeld explained. “I have an older brother who was in school at White Bear Lake, so when it was time for me to go to school, I started at White Bear Lake.”
Just before Thiesfeld’s freshman year of 2017, he decided to switch schools.
“I was at a club soccer practice, and the Stillwater coach was talking to me about playing there,” Thiesfeld said. “Then a coach came up and said, ‘Why don’t you play for me at Forest Lake?’ And I asked him, ‘Who are you?’”
The stranger was Forest Lake boys soccer coach Joe Tomas, who extolled the virtues of the Forest Lake school system and his soccer program.
“When his dad called me and said he wanted to go to Forest Lake, I was thrilled to death,” Tomas said. “I never counted my chickens before they were hatched. Frankly, I thought Carter would choose Stillwater or White Bear Lake before he would choose Forest Lake.”
But Thiesfeld chose Forest Lake for reasons that go beyond the soccer pitch.
“I thought I was good enough to make a difference right away,” he said. “So I came to a captains’ practice, and right away I felt as if it was a good fit. But I know I’m not going to play soccer all my life, so I also looked at the schools academically. And I thought Forest Lake was the best fit for me academically.”
The Rangers have benefited from having one of the top players in the state in their starting 11. And those benefits go far beyond the 13 goals the senior has scored in the team’s first eight games this season, a total that ranks Thiesfeld among the top goal-scorers in the state.
“He’s everything you want from a leader,” Tomas said of Thiesfeld. “He listens to the coaches, he’s respectful of the program and everyone in it, and he’s coachable – which is hard to find with a player of his skill.”
Thiesfeld made an immediate impact as a freshman forward, scoring a goal just 20 minutes into his first game wearing a maroon uniform.
“Joe put me out there as a wing forward, and 20 minutes into our season opener I scored a goal,” Thiesfeld said. “I thought it was a key moment in my career. I knew I had to prove myself, and I knew if I got a goal, that would help the other guys trust me.”
Thiesfeld has been a regular in the lineup ever since, but his role has changed. While he plays primarily in the midfield for his club team, Salvo, based in St. Paul, he has played all over the field for the Rangers.
“I think coach knows best,” Thiesfeld said. “If he puts me in the midfield, I’m going to be a workhorse. If I’m on top, I’m going to go out there and score.”
And sometimes, Tomas said he instructs Thiesfeld to chase the play and get involved all over the field.
“Sometimes club players have to go hunt the game rather than let it come to them, especially when they aren’t as involved as they should be,” Tomas said. “There are times where I’ve told him that, if he has to go get the ball from the goalkeeper, he should do it. We need C.T. to be as involved as he can be.”
That involvement can pay dividends, as evidenced by a late goal he scored to help Forest Lake tie state-ranked Stillwater earlier this season. Thiesfeld took a direct kick roughly 35 yards from the Ponies’ goal, and his laser strike from that distance found the back of the net in what Tomas said was the “best goal I have ever seen in a high school game.”
“We have the perfect angle on tape, and it may seem like an exaggeration, but I’ve watched that goal 300 times,” Tomas said. “I just can’t stop watching it, and I can’t stop showing it to people. It was such a high-level goal; the way he strikes it, the way it beat the ‘keeper, it just takes a special talent. I think he’s a Division I player.”
While Thiesfeld said he is disappointed by Forest Lake’s 2-5-1 start, he still has hopes for a late-season turnaround.
“We still have some improvements to make,” he said. “I feel we’re a good playoff team, so I want us to win section and go to state. But I also just want to leave a mark with these guys and this program. I’ve been here for four years, and I want them to remember that new kid.”
Thiesfeld said his future plans involve playing soccer collegiately while pursuing a degree in business. But for now he said his focus is on helping Forest Lake reach its potential.
“The guys on this team have been amazing,” he said. “They were welcoming when I joined the program, and they’re willing to help lift me up now. That’s why I have no regrets about the decision [to play for Forest Lake]. I’m so glad I made this move.”
