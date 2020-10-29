The Forest Lake Lions will be hosting a trick or treat drive-through and food collection on Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Participants will receive one treat bag for each child present in vehicles going through the drive-through. The Lions are also looking for non-perishable food items and canned goods for a food collection. All food donations will support the local food shelf.
The event is in cooperation with the Forest Lake Masons and will take place at the Masonic Temple located 119 8th Ave SE.
For more information about this event call Steve Brunner at 651-230-2528.
