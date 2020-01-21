Forest Lake Ranger student artwork also on exhibit
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will host the opening for the sixth annual exhibition of artistic photography titled “That’s What Eye Saw” at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming on Jan. 23 through Feb. 15. This art exhibit attracts photographers from across the region who show how they see the world through the lens of a camera, from more traditional landscapes to the abstract.
The opening for “That’s What Eye Saw” will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Complimentary refreshments, with coffee compliments of Evergreen Coffeehouse, will be served as visitors get an opportunity to mingle with and meet the artists. Visitors will also be invited to participate in voting for People’s Choice awards in the exhibit. “That’s What Eye Saw” is sponsored in full by Peter Follese of National Insurance Brokers located in Forest Lake.
Artwork from the Forest Lake Schools will also be on display at the Center’s Underground Gallery. The Forest Lake Ranger Review Art Show will have a special reception on Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. with snacks being served.
A statement from Forest Lake Area Schools art instructors Laura Anton, Jan Stauffer, Ann Jacobs, Brianna Ackerman, Maria Kaiser, and Laura Davison said, “We are excited to have made a connection with the Wyoming Creative Arts Community, and have the opportunity to display the work of our students. The art that will be featured is from students in grades 7 through 12. Each art teacher at the secondary level has work represented from the courses they teach. The schools represented are Forest Lake Area High School, Forest Lake Area Middle School and Forest Lake Area Community School. Together we have approximately 75 students represented.”
When asked how she felt about seeing her art in a show, Forest Lake Area High School senior Maryann Pederson said in a press release, “I feel really proud. It gives me confidence and validates my art.”
The show runs through Feb. 15.
The Hallberg Center for the Arts is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is currently looking for volunteers to help staff the art center and has openings for individuals on its Board of Directors to help bring the organization to the next level.
