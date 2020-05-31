The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is sponsoring a virtual exhibit titled, “Material Matters,” a solo exhibit by Rita Kirsch Dungey.
The exhibit is available for viewing at wyomingcreativearts.org/upcoming-events-calendar1/207-rita-kirsch-dungey.
“The stuff and materials of everyday life provide inspiration for this body of work,” said Dungey in a news release. “In this series I challenge traditional presentation of two-dimensional painting and experiment with the raw energy of used materials — frayed, worn, and uneven canvas remnants, deconstructed books, found papers and scrap lumber.”
This virtual exhibit is sponsored by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council and the emergency relief fund. These funds enabled The WACAC to purchase the 4K camera and equipment necessary to create an exhibit where visitors virtually walk through the art center and can take a closer look at each piece of art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.