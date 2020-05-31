The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is sponsoring a virtual exhibit titled, “Material Matters,” a solo exhibit by Rita Kirsch Dungey.

The exhibit is available for viewing at wyomingcreativearts.org/upcoming-events-calendar1/207-rita-kirsch-dungey.

“The stuff and materials of everyday life provide inspiration for this body of work,” said Dungey in a news release. “In this series I challenge traditional presentation of two-dimensional painting and experiment with the raw energy of used materials — frayed, worn, and uneven canvas remnants, deconstructed books, found papers and scrap lumber.”

This virtual exhibit is sponsored by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council and the emergency relief fund. These funds enabled The WACAC to purchase the 4K camera and equipment necessary to create an exhibit where visitors virtually walk through the art center and can take a closer look at each piece of art.

