Forest Lake grad joins LSU dance team this fall
One thing Forest Lake Area High School and Louisiana State University have in common is that both compete in an SEC.
But make no mistake: The move from Forest Lake and the Suburban East Conference to LSU and the Southeastern Conference is a mighty big leap. Yet recent Forest Lake grad Sara Gutz will be making that jump after earning a berth on LSU’s nationally regarded Tiger Girls dance team.
“I know girls who have gone into the dance team world, and I know that now I’m going to be competing against the ‘big dogs’ of the college dance team world,” Gutz said.
In the same way the trip from Forest Lake to LSU’s home base of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, covers roughly 1,200 miles, Gutz has taken a long journey from the girl who began taking lessons at Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood when she was just 2 years old to today.
“I started with the baby ballerinas program right about the time I learned how to walk, and I just fell in love with dance,” she said. “I started competition dance in kindergarten, when I was 6 years old, and I started as a solo dancer when I was 9.”
For Gutz, competitive dance means five days of practice each week – “I sometimes go in for extra on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is everyone else’s day off,” she said – with practices that last from three to five hours during the week, and perhaps longer on weekends.
“If we’re doing something on a weekend, like learning a new dance, we could be at practice for as long as 12 hours in a day,” she said.
But don’t misunderstand: Spending at least 20 to 25 hours in a week dancing is a labor of love for Gutz.
“Going to the studio every day is a place where I can be myself,” she said. “I have a separate family there, and everyone there is so supportive. I’ve known my dance teachers as long as I can remember, and it has been a great environment.
“The other girls who are there love dance as much as I do, so it gives us a bond, and that’s super cool.”
One of the biggest steps Gutz has taken in her dance career was to earn an opportunity to perform on NBC’s “World of Dance” in 2019. She and her partners, Alex Arce and Kevin Avila, advanced to the competition’s second round before they were eliminated, but Gutz said the experience was invaluable.
“It gave me a lot of recognition, and having that on your resume is huge for anything else you are auditioning for,” she said. “‘World of Dance’ is the biggest dance show in the world, and it was super cool. I got to meet some really inspirational people in the dance world, and getting feedback from such well-known people like Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO was really valuable.”
Preparing for “World of Dance” was good training for this past spring, when Gutz was involved in the rigorous audition process to become a Tiger Girl. The first round gave participants 10 days to follow specific directions and produce a video showcasing their skills. Those who survived the first round of cuts then took part in Zoom interviews that included a second audition.
“In the Zoom interview, they taught us three routines – one for game day, one for jazz, and one for hip-hop – and then we had to perform in small groups,” Gutz said. “You basically have to perform what they taught you on the spot.”
That second round of auditions took place in mid-April, and the full team was announced in early May.
“The whole process was really stressful, and they were really poker-faced about where everyone stood,” Gutz said. “So when I got the call from the coaches and they told me I would get a spot, I got really emotional. My mom and my dance teacher were there when I got the call, and we all teared up.
“My dream actually became real.”
Gutz said she received invitations to dance for other schools, including the University of Minnesota dance team, but she had her heart set on becoming a Tiger Girl.
“When I visited LSU, I fell in love with the school and campus,” she said. “It was something super-new to me, and game days are so exciting. Tiger Stadium is considered the best stadium in college football, and I knew it would be a dream to dance on the sideline there.”
Tiger Girls perform on the sidelines and at halftime of games involving LSU’s nationally ranked football team, as well as performances during men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and volleyball matches. The Tigers Girls also compete in the Universal Dance Association College Nationals in January.
But all of that is in the future. For now, Gutz reflected on all the people who helped her on this journey to LSU.
“I need to thank the studio owners, Michelle and Molly Larkin, for providing me the space and training to reach this huge goal in the dance world,” Gutz said. “I’ve had a lot of teachers who have worked with me, especially Shelby Feddema, who I turn to for dance advice.
“I need to thank my parents, Dan and Cindy, have provided the emotional support and the financial support to allow me to compete and chase this dream. And I want to thank the LSU coaches for believing in me.”
