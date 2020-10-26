Washington County Parks will continue its guided bird hikes at Pine Point Regional Park on Nov. 14.
The guided hikes will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required and hikers should park in the main parking lot and meet at the trailhead kiosk.
Those on the hike will learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide. The surveys collected will assist the county’s Natural Resources team and related work in conjunction with the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund grant.
For Washington County park locations visit co.washington.mn.us/parks and search “guided bird hikes” on the county website for more information.
