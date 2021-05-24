Youth is served, especially in singles
Forest Lake tennis coach Ron Ingalls knows that his team has a 6-12 record this season, even though it won two of its three matches last week. But do not try to tell him that the Rangers have had a losing season.
“I know what our record is – but we have had so many positive things happen to this team,” Ingalls said. “We’re building for two or three years down the road right now, and we’re learning so much.”
Ingalls has focused on the future because his team features an extremely young starting lineup. In singles, the Rangers have freshman Frank Kerkow at first singles, while fellow freshman Braden Anderson, eighth grader Malachi McKinnon and seventh grader Soren Williams have seen extensive action.
Two juniors, Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik, are at first doubles, but the rest of the doubles pairings also are young.
As a result, practices focus as much on the mental portion of the sport, especially dealing with adversity, as they do fine-tuning swings.
“Tennis is a very difficult mental sport,” Ingalls said. “The spotlight is constantly on you, so we’re learning the mental part of the tennis game. I’m trying to teach them to be students of the game, to analyze a situation and think for themselves.”
Ingalls said his focus also is on simple things, such as showing up for practices and meetings on time, displaying a good attitude, working hard, and supporting teammates.
“If you do all of those things, things will go well for you – in life,” Ingalls said. “We’re working to change the culture and create a great program. Do guys want to play on a team where guys don’t always show up or aren’t disciplined? Or do they want to play on a team with a great attitude and teammates? In a heartbeat, kids want to play on that team with the great attitude.
“This year, it’s not about having a winning or losing record. It’s about learning everything that goes into being a successful tennis player – and these guys are starting to get it.”
Last week the Rangers snapped a nine-match losing streak by knocking off Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 on Monday, May 10, then shutting out North Branch 7-0 the next day before losing a tight 4-3 match to Andover on Thursday, May 13.
Henry Kerkow and Dzurik won all three of their first doubles matches in that span, while Frank Kerkow, McKinnon and Anderson each won twice in singles. But again, wins and losses are not Ingalls’ focus.
“We have young players who are engaged,” he said. “We have eight seventh graders, and we hope they continue. We’ve continued the Community Ed programs in the summer, and we’re making connections and fostering relationships. All of those things are important to build a successful program in the long term.”
