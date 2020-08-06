Homeowners in Washington County who have experienced a reduction in income because of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for one-time grants of up to $10,000 to help make housing payments.
A separate program providing rental assistance will be administered by Washington County’s Community Services Department. The county received this money from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to assist small businesses, homeowners, and renters.
Assistance payment will be made directly to the entity owed, and the delinquency or financial hardship must be due to a financial impact related to COVID-19. Assistance may be used for payments of a home mortgage/loan, homeowners’ association dues, manufactured home community lot rent, and land payments for community land trust properties on the household’s primary residence within Washington County.
Other terms apply, and homeowners will be required to provide documentation of need.
The program will be managed by the Community Development Agency, which will be accepting applications after Aug. 1 at washingtoncountycda.org or at the Washington County Community Development Agency, located at 7645 Currell Blvd. in Woodbury.
For more information, email Homeownership@washingtoncountycda.org or call 651-202-2822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.