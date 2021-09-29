The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will oversee the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program that was approved by Minnesota State Legislature to support Minnesota-owned businesses.

Applications for businesses owners to receive grant money are open from now to Wednesday, Sept. 29. There is $62 million of grant money available which will be distributed 50/50 to businesses in the Twin Cities and greater metro area.

Businesses that did not receive previous money from COVID relief programs, employ 6 or less people and are owned by veterans, women and people of color will be prioritized.

For more information and the application, visit mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/emergency-programs/main-street/.

