Of the 14 players on the Forest Lake volleyball team’s roster last season, 11 were seniors.
But despite the number of departures, the Rangers are expecting to reload, not rebuild, as they hunt for a Suburban East Conference title.
“We have some players back who played key roles last year,” coach Sherri Alm said. “And we have some talented players who were waiting in the wings for their opportunity. Now they are ready to go.”
The foundation for this year’s squad will be the three seniors who saw action on the varsity last fall: McKenna Andrews anchored the return game as the Rangers’ libero, while 6-foot-1 Maddie Demars served as a middle hitter and Jamie Ihfe was a right-side hitter.
But those are only three of the 10 seniors on this year’s squad, a group that also includes defensive specialists Katrina Yaeger and Paige Swanson, who is returning from an ACL injury, along with hitters such as Grace Muellner, Kailey Mroszak, Tess Moscatelli and Kaylyn Holzschuh.
“We had players on last year’s JV team who, in a different year, may have played on the varsity,” Alm said. “But the depth that we had, and the character of those seniors on last season’s team, resulted in these players joining the junior varsity. They got some great experience, and I think that makes us stronger this year.”
Alm feels her team has a top-notch setter in senior Rebecca Anderson, and Yeager also may see action in that role. She also feels sophomore middle Bethany Weiss will force her way onto the varsity, saying, “Bethany was an absolute stud on the JV team last year.”
Instead of concerns that the Rangers have too many players fighting for too few roles, Alm said the competition should sharpen her squad.
“I think that healthy competition will make us that much better,” she said. “If someone is struggling, we have someone else ready to go. These girls will push each other in practice. And they are supportive of one another, because they all feel the goal is to come home with a ‘W’ at the end of the night. They are very unselfish.”
Alm has high expectations for her team, but goals such as predicting wins and losses are not high on her list.
“Our task is the same [as in any other year]: Giving our kids a great opportunity to improve their volleyball skills, and also to really enjoy the season and make new memories,” she said. “At the end of the year, that’s what the girls will talk about. And those relationships are more important than ever in these COVID times.
“We are super-excited to have a chance to be in the gym. We have been reminded that these opportunities are not a given.”
