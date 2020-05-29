Teachers and families also struggle with sudden end to the year
As high school seniors prepare for the final goodbye after finishing their last two months of school through distance learning, a sense of grief remains for many students, their parents, and their teachers.
“There’s a sense of loss, and a sense of prematurity, where it all happened so fast without preparation. I think that amplifies the sense of loss,” said Lorelei Pierre, a senior at Lakes International Language Academy.
Amanda Brett, an English teacher at Forest Lake Area High School, said she’s struggling with the loss of those final moments with her seniors.
“I think there’s this profound sadness we can’t be together as colleagues and as a teacher with students,” Brett said.
The loss hits a little different for each student. Some have handled the situation with a positive outlook, and some have struggled with the lack of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A dashed hope
Initially, seniors said they were excited about distance learning. It was a chance, they said, to take a break from the stress and learn from home.
“For the first couple weeks I was really happy that I didn’t have [in-person] school,” said Tyler Gaskill, a senior at North Lakes Academy. Then, he says, the reality started to hit that he wasn’t returning. “I’d get memories on Snapchat of me and my friends last year doing stuff, which makes me sad because I realized we weren’t going to be able to [be together.]”
Brett saw the situation play out similarly in her classes.
“The first couple weeks, they were OK with [distance learning],” she said. “Then it started to sink in that they wouldn’t be able to go back to school. … And then they fully realized some of the things aren’t happening.”
Pierre, like other seniors, said she missed just being in the same building as her peers during her final weeks in high school.
“It’s not the same as walking through the hallway and saying hi to them, and I don’t get to do that again,” Pierre said.
It’s also hard on teachers as well.
“As a teacher, I miss my students terribly,” said Chris Stewart, a history teacher at North Lakes Academy. “I’ve known these students since they were 14, and especially with this senior class we’ve had, I personally have a lot of neat experiences I’ve shared with them.”
He said he knows it’s been hard on his seniors.
“For 13 years you rely on school as the thing you always do. Your whole day revolves around this thing, and to have the end of that pulled out from underneath you, it’s tragic and it’s going to create a huge sense of loss,” he said.
Missed milestones
Whether the milestones are as big as prom or traditional graduation ceremonies and celebrations, or smaller milestones like a yearbook signing party and end-of-year awards ceremonies, seniors have had to forgo the traditional milestones that typically mark the final weeks of classes.
“I really missed prom. I had a lot of fun doing that last year,” Gaskill said.
Pierre said she never attended dances through her middle school years and most of her high school years. She was looking forward to this year’s prom, since there would be many more students attending this year due to LILA’s growing class sizes.
“I was hoping this year was going to be something exciting,” she said.
It wasn’t the only milestone Pierre missed. Her 18th birthday fell just three days after distance learning was announced, and two after the closure of most businesses. A birthday typically marked by independence, she had planned on spending it with friends in the Twin Cities going shopping and out to a movie, and getting a tattoo and a piercing.
“I really didn’t get to go anywhere,” she said. “There’s a lot of missed milestones, and [that] was one of them.”
Other milestones were less prominent, but still just as meaningful.
Craig Zimanske, an English teacher at Forest Lake Area High School, realized early on the spring play, which included senior actors, would likely never be performed.
“The kids were still super hopeful to come back and do the play,” he said of the early days of distance learning. They did rehearsals online until the governor announced on April 23 that schools and activities would remain closed for the remainder of the year.
“They maintained hope longer than I did. That was heartbreaking to see,” Zimanske said.
For Beck Pope, a senior at Forest Lake Area High School, one such event he was sad to miss out on was the music concert held at Bethel University in Arden Hills in the spring.
“We were really dialing on the Bethel stuff when the stay-at-home order started,” Pope said.
However, while Pope said he is sad he didn’t get to have his final performance at Bethel, he also recognized that everyone’s safety is “for sure more important” than performing a concert.
He also has recognized that he’s had an entire high school career of performances, track and cross-country meets, and years on student council.
“I feel like it’s nice to know the last two months of four years of my high school experience, … besides the fact they’re really meaningful, it’s not everything,” he said. “It’s made it easier to deal with.”
Lack of closure for all
Pierre remembers watching members of the first graduating class of Lakes International Language Academy receive their diplomas and has waited for the day she would don her own cap and gown.
“We all got very excited [that first graduation] to get to do that same thing, and it’s a little disappointing to not get to do that,” Pierre said. “I’m OK with it. I understand needing to keep socially distanced, and I want everyone to keep safe, but it’s still very disappointing.”
It’s a sentiment that’s echoed among other seniors. They understand, but the disappointment is there.
It’s not just the seniors themselves that feel a sense of loss. It’s the families and the teachers, too.
“I’ve talked to other parents, whether it’s the parents or seniors themselves, and there’ll definitely be a lack of closure because of missed events, like prom, final seasons, final concerts, graduation and graduation parties. It’s hard to know how it affects us,” said Bronwyn Pope, mother of Beck Pope.
Brett said she attends commencement every year and is also feeling a similar sense of loss. She said one of the things she’ll miss the most is gathering with the seniors in their caps and gowns in the field house before graduation.
“This year I’ll go [to graduation], but I’m not going to have those same pictures that I’d have with kids: the group shot with the captains of the swim team, or student council, or the other groups of kids you’ve had,” Brett said. “There is that missing piece and you think of all the small things we didn’t do. … It’s sad from a teacher’s perspective that you can’t have those final things.”
In addition, she said one of her favorite moments during a graduation is watching the students who’ve struggled in her classes walk down the rows of chairs, and then get up to receive their diploma.
“You get to see them beaming, and see those who’ve struggled have that shining moment,” she said. “That’s what I’m the saddest for.”
Zimanske said: “It’s really kind of devastating in the sense that there are students I’ve worked with for three years, in theater, in student council, or in the classroom. We haven’t gotten to wrap things up and give them their final teacher appreciations and hold our celebrations at the end of the year.”
“It comes and goes in terms of really wanting Tyler, and all of us, to have a good perspective on things, and at the same time grieving,” Gaskill’s mom, Jenni, said.
“I think they know that we know that losing a graduation sucks. It’s just plain lousy, and there’s no way you can replace it and no amount of drive-in or virtual grads will replace that moment for us. … We’re not asking them to look for the positive, to put an artificial sheen on their experiences. This is really hard for lots of people. But what we want to communicate to them is that the crises in our lives and our experiences, together we’ll be able to look back at that area, and it was challenging, but look what we learned about ourselves,” Stewart said.
Varied reactions
In the wake of the pandemic, the emotions of students, teachers and parents over the missed milestones range widely, even from person day to day, they said.
“I know that it’s harder on some kids than others, and harder on some families than others,” Bronwyn said. “Beck has made it not as stressful for us because he’s taken what’s happened in stride. He’s taken a big picture approach to it.”
“We do talk about perspective, but also validating that you were looking forward to these things,” Jenni said.
For some parents, the silver lining has been the extra time with their children in a time when they’re busy and rarely home right before they leave for summer jobs and college.
“For us, we’ve had time together we’ve never would’ve had without this. … As a mom, how can I not appreciate having my children together and their undivided time?” Bronwyn said. “Most family’s kids, whether it’s sports or jobs, they’re gone all the time. They’ve been here. Sitting down for dinner at the dinner table, and I will cherish that time forever.”
Tyler was able to pick up lots of work at a senior care facility, where he had worked the summer prior, and says that money has been a big financial help in paying for college.
“I’m really bummed about the stuff I missed out on, but I got to join the world of adults a lot quicker than I thought, and that’s also kind of helped me,” Tyler said. “Overall, I’m still happy. … It’s going to be a good experience once it’s over, and I can say that I did this.”
One thing is clear: Each of the seniors and their families have been grateful for their respective schools, as well as the community at large.
Pierre said she was grateful for LILA’s personable approach, especially with a delivery of a gift bag and a sign saying “We love our seniors.”
“I felt pretty special there,” Pierre said. “I really do appreciate it.”
Beck noted how many of his teachers and coaches have been trying to give the seniors the traditional celebrations in whatever ways they can, and noted Brett’s student council virtual celebration as one of them.
“There was a whole awards ceremony we normally do, but [this year] it was without having to meet in one place,” Beck said. He also noted John Guidry, the high school’s choir director.
“He’s done a truly amazing job,” he said.
Tyler said he has felt support from NLA as well as the community as both an essential worker and a graduating senior.
“It’s all really cool and I feel really appreciated,” Tyler said. “If they don’t understand, they’re trying to understand what we’re going through, and it’s cool to feel that.”
Jenni added, “I’m really thankful for our community and how supportive they are, whether they’re teachers, administration, neighbors, local leaders, even just the overreaching Forest Lake school district. … There’s that sense of unity around our kids no matter what school they go to.”
Jenni and Stewart both reflected on these seniors being born in the shadow of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Their lives began in the 9/11 era. These 18-year-olds were born in a time the world was shifting on an axis, and they’re graduating in another,” Stewart said.
Those students are aware of their unique history.
“I just wonder what this generation is going to look like and what God has planned for these things,” Jenni said.
“This is going to define their generation and define our society,” Stewart said.
