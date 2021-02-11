Rangers tie state-ranked Ponies
Rachel Golnitz made a mistake just before the start of the second period of the Forest Lake girls hockey team’s contest against Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 7.
“Katie Stanius and I are always the last two onto the ice, and we were pumped up, full of adrenaline,” Golnitz explained. “She started to run out – but her stick got caught on the railing. I had no time to stop, and broke through her stick. Snapped it right in half. Great start to the period, right?”
But that slip-up had a happy ending.
“Katie said she was happy that I broke that stick, because it didn’t have any goals in it,” Golnitz said. “And she ended up scoring a goal in the period.”
That is the kind of streak Golnitz, a senior captain for the Rangers, enjoyed last week. She collected a hat trick in a 5-2 home win over Woodbury on Tuesday, then added a goal and two assists when Forest Lake skated a 4-4 tie with state-ranked Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 6.
“The plays she makes and the leadership she brings to this team are noticeable,” Rangers coach Andy Richardson said. “She’s dynamic and dangerous. She can make a play on offense, and she’s skilled and fast enough to make the play at the defensive end as well.”
After a scoreless first period against Woodbury, Golnitz scored the game’s first goal midway through the second period, then added two goals midway through the third that gave the Rangers a 4-1 advantage and carried them to the win.
“I really push myself offensively, and I was in a drought in the first couple of games this year,” Golnitz said. “I felt I wasn’t creating the offense I knew I could. I went into the game with Woodbury loose and ready to go, and the goals just came.”
Against Stillwater on Saturday, Golnitz scored an unassisted goal at 15:21 of the opening period, then started a 2-on-1 break that Hannah Melander converted into a goal just 38 seconds later. And in the second period Golnitz had an assist on the Stanius goal that gave the Rangers a 4-0 lead.
“I think we had a couple of good practices leading up to this game, and we had a good morning skate,” Golnitz said to explain her team’s fast start against the Ponies. “Everyone came to the rink focused and ready to go, and I thought our first couple of shifts really set a tone.”
Through eight games, Golnitz, who will play collegiately at Colgate, leads the Rangers with six goals, seven assists and 13 points. But her focus this season has been on becoming a team leader at both ends of the ice.
“I would go through stretches where I’d play good defense but have a drought on offense, or being involved on offense but not be as crisp on defense,” Golnitz said. “I’ve focused on being a complete player who can jump into a rush, but also play my position – and be physical, too.”
Forest Lake was unable to hold its lead against Stillwater, which is ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A. The Ponies scored a goal late in the second period, then three more in the third – including the game-tying goal with just 56 seconds left after pulling their goaltender.
But neither team scored in overtime, marking the first non-win for Stillwater this season. The contest showed how much Forest Lake, which is unbeaten in its last five games, has improved since opening the season with an 8-1 loss to the Ponies.
“We had to get some things figured out, but this team has been getting better and better every single game,” Richardson said. “Stillwater is a good hockey team, but we gave them everything they wanted – and we played hard for the entire game.”
