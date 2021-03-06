Rangers host first-place CDH
It was a tough week for the Forest Lake boys hockey team, which skated to a scoreless overtime tie at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 23, before dropping a 2-1 decision at home to Mounds View two days later.
Tuesday’s contest was as close as the score would indicate, with the Rangers claiming a narrow 26-25 advantage in shots.
Senior Casey Sauve stopped all 25 shots he faced to claim a shutout for Forest Lake, but junior Jackson Kohnen of White Bear Lake also did not allow a goal.
On Thursday night the Rangers surrendered a pair of second-period goals to Mounds View – one just 29 seconds into the period, and the other on the power play with just 16 seconds remaining.
Senior Connor Brust scored at the 12:40 mark of the final period, but the Rangers were unable to net the equalizer.
Junior Jacob Ford finished with 14 saves.
Forest Lake began this week with a contest at Irondale on Tuesday, March 2, that was not completed at press time.
The Rangers, who remain fourth in the Suburban East Conference with an 8-4-2 record good for 18 points, will return home to host Cretin-Derham Hall, the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A and the first-place team in the SEC, on Thursday, March 4, starting at 4:30 p.m.
