Rangers host first-place CDH

It was a tough week for the Forest Lake boys hockey team, which skated to a scoreless overtime tie at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 23, before dropping a 2-1 decision at home to Mounds View two days later.

Tuesday’s contest was as close as the score would indicate, with the Rangers claiming a narrow 26-25 advantage in shots.

Senior Casey Sauve stopped all 25 shots he faced to claim a shutout for Forest Lake, but junior Jackson Kohnen of White Bear Lake also did not allow a goal.

On Thursday night the Rangers surrendered a pair of second-period goals to Mounds View – one just 29 seconds into the period, and the other on the power play with just 16 seconds remaining.

Senior Connor Brust scored at the 12:40 mark of the final period, but the Rangers were unable to net the equalizer.

Junior Jacob Ford finished with 14 saves.

Forest Lake began this week with a contest at Irondale on Tuesday, March 2, that was not completed at press time.

The Rangers, who remain fourth in the Suburban East Conference with an 8-4-2 record good for 18 points, will return home to host Cretin-Derham Hall, the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A and the first-place team in the SEC, on Thursday, March 4, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Load comments