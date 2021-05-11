The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team rebounded from a disappointing loss to begin the week by posting a pair of lopsided victories on the road.
The Rangers began the week with a tight 7-5 loss at White Bear Lake on Wednesday, April 28. Junior Samantha Hayek scored twice for Forest Lake in that contest, while sophomore Emma Halweg, senior Mikaela Ness and junior Erin Brown also had goals.
Junior Hannah Melander finished with nine saves in the defeat.
Two days later Forest Lake rolled to 10 goals in the first half and crushed Irondale 15-4. The offense was led by junior Brooke Glumack, who finished with four goals and three assists. Halweg and Brown each added a pair of goals, as did sophomore Julie Hayek and eighth grader Rylen Kissell, while sophomore Faith McLagan, senior C.C. Walescheck and junior Megan Brown also scored.
Melander played in goal in the first half and had four saves, while eighth grader Ava Haglund took over in net in the second half and was credited with four saves as well.
Forest Lake closed the week with a 10-4 non-conference win at Breck on Saturday, May 1.
Ness was the offensive star for the Rangers in this victory thanks to her six goals, while Glumack and Erin Brown both finished with two goals and two assists. Melander put together a strong performance in goal and had 19 saves.
The lone scheduled game for Forest Lake this week was at Woodbury on Wednesday, May 5, a contest that was not completed at press time.
