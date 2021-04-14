After the Forest Lake girls lacrosse team earned the program’s first-ever state tournament berth in 2019, coach Jenna Brown was excited for the start of the 2020 season.
That made the news that the season was canceled particularly painful.
“We were devastated – we had 12 seniors who lost their last season in high school,” Brown said. “We had gone to state the year before, and those girls wanted a second chance. And they didn’t get it.”
Fortunately, the Rangers have several key players returning this spring to try and pick up where that 2019 team had left off.
“In my heart, I don’t feel as if this is a start-over,” Brown said. “I hope the girls don’t feel that way. I want to talk about that season, but also the year before that. I want us to just create history. And we feel as if we have enough talent to keep going.”
Fortunately for Forest Lake, that talent is spread all over the field. It begins in goal with junior Hannah Melander, while the defensive ranks are fortified by senior Megan Tetzlaff, who will play collegiately at Missouri Western, along with junior Megan Brown.
The midfield features senior Mikaela Ness and Brooke Glumack, while the attack features junior Erin Brown, Megan’s twin sister, as well as junior Samantha Hayek.
“I think all of those girls could play attack,” Brown said. “But it’s important to build up our defense. We have some depth here, and we have some talented players who are phenomenal.”
Brown also is pleased to add Sami Blom, a former White Bear Lake standout who also starred at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, as an assistant coach.
“We’ve had a couple of coaches meetings, and she is exactly what we needed,” Brown said of Blom.
Brown hopes the team will be able to reconnect quickly and find the magic from two years ago, when the Rangers nearly doubled their win total from 8 to 15 while advancing to the state tournament, where it lost two games by a mere three combined goals.
“We just hope to bring back the same energy, the same passion and excitement [as that 2019 team],” she said. “Hopefully our players can start that trend again.”
