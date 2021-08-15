The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team had several postseason award winners, including six athletes who received all-district honors.
Senior Mikaela Ness, second from left, was named First Team all-section, while the second team honorees included, from left, junior Megan Brown, junior Erin Brown, junior Hannah Melander, senior Megan Tetzlaff, and junior Brooke Glumack.
Ness, the Brown twins, Melander and Glumack also were named All-Suburban East Conference, while Tetzlaff received honorable mention league honors along with sophomore Julia Hayek, sophomore Emma Halweg and junior Samantha Hayek.
