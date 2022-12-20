Senior Malia MacKinnon scores her team-leading fifth goal of the season on a breakaway in the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2 in Forest Lake’s 5-3 loss to Woodbury in a conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said “finding ways to score goals and having a breakthrough type game” is important moving forward to get back in the win column after the Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team lost two more conference games last week against Woodbury and Stillwater. The Rangers (1-6, 2-8) sit tied for last in the Suburban East Conference with two points.
Richardson said there’s not one specific issue plaguing the team right now.
“We just haven’t quite been able to put it all together consistently to get the wins,” Richardson said.
The week started with a 5-3 loss to Woodbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13, where the Rangers overcame a 3-1 deficit to tie it up but fell short after allowing two goals in the second half of the third period in a game that they were outshot 30-17.
Senior Maddy Monette scored at the 5:28 mark of the first period to make it a 1-1 game, but Forest Lake went into the second intermission down 3-1 after Woodbury scored twice at even strength in the middle frame. Senior Malia McKinnon cut the deficit in half with an even strength goal at the 5:25 mark of the second period. Senior Ellie Zowin found the back of the net 77 seconds later to tie the game, but the Rangers allowed goals at the 8:27 and 16:46 marks of the third period, which sealed the deal.
“We played a great game,” Richardson said. “We showed a lot of resilience to come back and tie it up and unfortunately it didn’t finish in our favor.”
Freshman goaltender Taylor Thompson saved 25 of 30 shots she faced, and six players recorded a point in the loss.
Then Forest Lake lost 6-1 to Stillwater on Saturday, Dec. 17, after their game against White Bear Lake on Thursday, Dec. 15, was postponed due to weather conditions.
The Rangers had given up five goals through two periods in the first game these two teams played against each other, so it was much closer this time around with a 1-1 game after the first period and a 3-1 score after the second period. Stillwater used special teams to their advantage in the third period, scoring a power play and shorthanded goal, in addition to an even-strength tally, to secure the win.
“I felt we were in the game all the way through,” Richardson said. “It was a much different feel than the first time we played them. Stillwater is a really quality team, and we know we can definitely play with them. Unfortunately, a couple things didn’t go our way and that was the difference in the game.”
Stillwater outshot the Rangers 57-16 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. Senior goaltender Adria Haley made 51 saves in the win for a .895 save percentage.
“I thought both Adria and Taylor did some good things between the pipes this week, and it’s great to know we have two goaltenders that we can trust,” Richardson said. “They also both do a great job supporting each other.”
McKinnon holds the team lead with five goals and 10 points on the year while Monette’s two goals last week has her at five points this season, and she’s the fourth forward on the team to record two goals this season.
“Any scoring is important right now,” Richardson said. “It was great to see Maddy get a couple as she’s been really close. Malia continues to get good chances, which is great as well.”
The Rangers are scheduled to face East Ridge on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time and have a home game against Blaine on Thursday, Dec. 22.
