It was a new section, but a similar result for the Forest Lake girls golf team.
The Rangers, who were moved out of Section 7AAA this spring following realignment by the Minnesota State High School League, finished second behind third-ranked Maple Grove in the Section 5AAA Meet on Thursday, June 2 at The Links at Northfork.
The Crimson opened up a 35-shot lead after Day 1 of the section tourney on Tuesday, May 31 and did not look back while improving by nine shots in the second round to post a winning total of 643 (326-317). Forest Lake (361-362—723) maintained its position in second place while Roseville (364-374) followed in third.
Freshman Bella Leonhart earned a repeat trip to state after placing sixth in the individual standings with a two-day total of 164 (81-83), to take place on June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course. The top five finishers not on the qualifying team advance to state as individuals.
Forest Lake eighth-grader Taylor Thompson (88-93—181) finished 16th in the individual standings while junior teammate Hailey Stanius (91-94—184) finished three shots back in 18th place.
Senior Donelle Decker (101-93—194) finished 24th while junior Malia McKinnon (102-97—199) and senior Greta Krieger (102-101—203) finished 27th and 31st.
