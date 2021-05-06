The Forest Lake girls golf team fared well in three meets last week.
The Rangers placed fourth at Prestwick Golf Club on Monday, April 19, posting a score of 182, just two shots behind Roseville.
Eighth grader Bella Leonhart led Forest Lake, firing a 39 to place third. Senior Sami Boerboom was just two shots behind Leonhart in sixth, followed by junior Greta Krieger in 19th and sophomore Hailey Stanius in 28th.
The next day the Rangers tied for third with Roseville by shooting 183 at Highland National Golf Club.
Leonhart tied for second with a 40, while Boerboom was 17th at 47. Stanius and sophomore Malia McKinnon tied for 22nd.
Two days later, Forest Lake placed fourth at River Oaks Golf Course with a 177 that was one shot behind Woodbury.
Leonhart finished fourth with a 37, while Boerboom shot 45 to place 17th. Junior Ava McCarver was 21st, while Krieger was one shot behind McCarver.
