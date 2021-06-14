Leonhart, Boerboom & Vue all qualify for state
The Forest Lake girls golf team that finished second in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament held at Grand National in Hinckley last week is an interesting mix of old and new.
The “old” include a group of upperclassman that have provided strong leadership all season long. That group includes senior Sami Boerboom along with juniors Ava McCarver and Greta Krieger.
But the “new” additions to the mix are young players who have had an immediate impact, including seventh grader Bella Leonhart and eighth grader Taylor Thompson.
That mix of old and new led Forest Lake to a second-place finish in the tournament with a 691 team score that trailed only St. Michael-Albertville.
“Our upperclassmen are incredible leaders,” coach Andrea Brischke said. “They make our underclassmen feel comfortable. I’ve been fortunate that, while our players want to be competitive, they also are very supportive of their teammates.”
The Rangers came very close to not advancing out of Thursday’s opening round; the key was an impressive 89 by sophomore Hailey Stanius.
“Hailey Stanius came into this and had her best two rounds of the year,” Brischke said. “She was our third player on both days. And Sami was the most excited player to see Hailey’s score on Thursday, because she wanted the team to advance, and that gave us a chance.”
On Saturday the Rangers improved slightly, but it was not enough to catch the first-place Knights, who shot an impressive 324 and won by 35 shots. Forest Lake did defeat third-place Andover by 26 shots.
“I thought our girls were very focused, and they didn’t let the heat get to them,” Brischke said of Saturday’s round. “If they had a bad shot, they kept grinding. St. Michael just played outstanding golf and got the job done; we didn’t lose this as much as they won it.”
While the Rangers will not advance to state as a team, Leonhart and Boerboom will advance as individuals. Leonhart finished second, firing rounds of 80 and 76 for a two-round 156 total that was just two shots behind medalist Ellie Breuer of St. Michael-Albertville.
“I felt pretty good after the first nine [Saturday], because I had played better than I did on Thursday,” Leonhart said. “I’m glad that everyone did better today.”
Leonhart said she has felt comfortable playing with the upperclassmen on her team.
“I like playing on this team – and I don’t mind playing with older people,” Leonhart said. “The older girls have helped me feel comfortable; we laugh during practice and we help each other when we can.”
Boerboom also advanced with a two-round score of 163 that placed her fifth. But her route to the state meet was a little more precipitous as she carded a pair of triple-bogeys on the front nine Saturday; she rebounded with a one-over 37 on the back nine for a round of 82.
“Sami had a 45 on the front nine and was down,” Brischke said. “I told her that she still had nine holes to play – and she shot a 37. She wanted to play in the state tournament her senior year, and she made it.”
What was the secret to Boerboom’s bounce-back?
“I took a few deep breaths, and I focused on my putting,” she said. “And I said a little prayer here and there.”
Both Leonhart and Boerboom will play in the Class 3A state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15-16.
Vue also qualifies for state
The finish to his round Saturday was not what Michael Vue hoped for.
“My start was amazing, but I finished with a double [bogey], par, bogey, bogey on my last four holes,” Vue admitted. “I was tired because of the heat, but I did my best to grind it out.”
But the finish to the day was everything the Forest Lake senior had dreamed about: Vue carded a 78 on the second day of the Class 3A Section 7 boys golf tournament to tie for fifth place – and earn his first berth to the state golf tournament.
“This has always been a dream of mine,” Vue said. “I can’t believe I actually made it, but I did – so congrats to me.”
Vue fired a 74 in the tournament’s first round on Thursday, June 3, and Forest Lake coach Matt Schugel tried to prepare Vue for a possible playoff.
“It was interesting to see the final sets of scores come in,” Schugel said. “We knew he either was in or would have to win a playoff, so we talked about having the mindset of playing that playoff. But when he won, he was jumping around. He was very excited.”
As a team, the Rangers stood fourth after Thursday’s round with a 313 score, but they posted a 320 on Saturday and fell to fifth, one shot in back of Andover and Elk River in a tie for third.
“I thought we played well as a team on Thursday,” Schugel said. “We may have threw away a few shots here and there, but in general we played well.
“Saturday we struggled in the middle of the front nine. I was proud of how our guys battled all day. It just shows you how every shot matters: Even though we were one shot out of third, we finished fifth.”
Junior Ryan Eischen just missed qualifying for state, finishing with a 154 that was just two shots behind Vue. Senior Charlie Leonhart shot a 166, followed by fellow seniors Tyler Brischke (168) and Max Goeken (169).
Vue also will play at Bunker Hills Golf Club when the state tournament begins on Tuesday, June 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.