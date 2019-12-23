Around the school district, there are hundreds of four- and five-year-olds who are about to embark on one of the most exciting milestones of childhood, and a group of school staff who are eagerly preparing to walk them through it. Next fall, these children will become kindergarteners, the first step in their journey toward becoming the Ranger class of 2033.
Even though it feels like the first day of school was just a few weeks ago, we’re already beginning to prepare these kindergarteners. Right now, our staff is making final plans for Kindergarten Roundup, which will be held at Scandia Elementary on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m., and at other district elementary schools during that same week.
During Kindergarten Roundup, we invite these future students into our school and kindergarten rooms to experience all of the exciting features of kindergarten life, including a short school bus ride and some fun learning activities.
We know that some of these kindergarteners will be anxiously waiting for their first day of school. I hear of many little ones who jump out of bed on their fifth birthday earnestly believing that they should immediately start kindergarten. Others are a little more hesitant and worry about whether they’ll like this big change in their life.
Fortunately, our kindergarten teachers are pros at helping both the anxious student and the student who is anxiously waiting. Our staff will welcome each one of these young first-timers with open arms and help guide them through all the daily activities and expectations.
Parents, grandparents and family members can also help to make sure their child is ready for kindergarten. In addition to the many preschool and early childhood education activities that children have access to through our district (visit flaschools.org/ec for more information), parents can help their child become emotionally ready for kindergarten by participating in all of the various milestones leading up to the first day of school.
Along with our Kindergarten Roundup, we also plan a “Popsicles on the Playground” event in the spring and a kindergarten meet-and-greet event closer to the beginning of the school year, where children can meet our kindergarten teachers and make those final connections prior to the start of school. Beyond that, families are welcome to start getting involved in our school community by attending school PTO events, concerts, programs and other public events. We would love to have you join us! Event information for Scandia Elementary can be found on the calendar at our website (flaschools.org/sc). For other schools’ event information, you can visit the district website at flaschools.org and navigate to the school of your choice.
In addition, parents will want to ensure that they and their child are on our mailing list so that they receive important registration information, along with invitations to Kindergarten Roundup and other events. If you have a student who will be attending kindergarten next year at Scandia or any of our other elementary schools, you can sign up to be on the kindergarten mailing list by visiting flaschools.org/signup.
It is always a highlight of my year to welcome new kindergarten students, both at Roundup and on the first day of school. All journeys begin with one step, and we are so excited to partner with parents in helping children take that first step.
Julie Grieman is principal of Scandia Elementary School.
