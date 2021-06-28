Forest Lake product Amanda Gemuenden, a senior outfielder on the Bethel softball team, was named to the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball team.
Gemuenden hit .398 for the Royals this past season with one home run, 34 RBIs and 34 runs scored. The senior tied for the team lead in RBI and was second on the team in runs scored as Bethel finished 27-10 overall and 18-4 in MIAC games.
Gemuenden’s sister Katie, a freshman, played in four games for the Royals and had one hit in four at-bats.
