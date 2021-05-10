Forest Lake teen named to the US World Junior Speed Skating Team
With his head down, skates tight, and one blade turned parallel with the starting line and the other almost perpendicular, speed skater Auggie Herman sat back in his stance ready to explode into his strides.
Fifteen minutes before the race at the Junior Nationals in Milwaukee on January 23, Herman was discussing what his strategy would be with his coach. He knows that the difference between having a good race and a bad one can all come down to form and strategy.
At the starting sound, he began pushing everything he had into the first 300 meters of the 1,500-meter race. While he didn’t finish in first, he did execute the plan he put in place with his coach perfectly.
With several other strong races like this one last season, Herman, a senior at Forest Lake Area High School, qualified for and was named to the Junior U.S. World Cup Team for speed skating the following day.
Falling in love with the sport
Growing up, Herman loved hockey and track and field. While he participated in track and field, hockey didn’t suit him, despite his love for skating and the sport.
“I was big into track and field, and I saw in the Olympics there was long track speed skating,” he said. “I noticed it was pretty much exactly like track and field but on ice with skates, and I thought that would be a perfect sport for me, especially considering, at the time, I was pretty skinny.”
Herman gave the sport a chance, joining the Midway Speedskating Club in Roseville. He began taking strides in the sport and ended up gaining national recognition despite not intending to play competitively.
“When I was 11 I did it for one year and just immediately loved it,” Herman said. “After about three years I found that I could be really good at it.”
After his first three years where he was skating for fun, Herman focused on becoming a stronger skater and working on his form — something that he now says is crucial in making or breaking a good skater. Herman figured out his form and the rest seemed to fall in place. Now, at 17, he has been competing on the national level across North America and received recognition for his abilities on the ice.
“I realized that I actually stacked up pretty well compared to everyone else,” Herman said. “So it gave me a nice ego boost too and I think it’s kind of what drove me; it gave me something that’s mine alone.”
No ice for training
When the pandemic started, it affected most sports participants’ ability to follow a normal routine. Where speed skating and Herman had issues was finding somewhere to skate.
The track that Herman has skated on in Roseville for years now did not have ice until mid-January; usually the rink is completed and ready for practice in October.
With no ice close to home, Herman found himself traveling on the weekends to Milwaukee, a 10-hour round trip, in order to train. Distance learning made it easier for him to make the trek, allowing him to spend 30 total days in the city getting his blades on the ice.
“The first time trials that I competed in this year, I made massive improvements despite the amount of ice time I had,” Herman said. “It was pretty euphoric.”
Herman would spend close to two hours both days that he was in Milwaukee training. Whether it is doing a circuit of skating 1,000 meters at 80%, resting for 200 meters and repeating 10 times, or just working on his form, Herman was putting the work in, and it paid off as he qualified for the Junior U.S. World Cup Team.
The Junior US World Cup Team
To qualify for the team, Herman needed to finish with scores high enough over a certain number of competitions. After he did, Herman was named to the team, with which he would get the chance to compete against speed skaters in Europe and Asia.
While the U.S. and Canada are the only teams in North America, it is difficult to compete in competitions, as they are mostly held in Europe, Herman said. Because of this the team usually competes in two or three of the qualifying competitions and then the finale each year.
This year’s World Cup Finale was going to be held in Japan, but it was canceled due to complications with the pandemic, so Herman was not able to compete.
With the 2020-21 season over and Herman graduating from Forest Lake Area High School, he will begin furthering his education at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin. While there, he will plan to major in exercise science to pursue a career in coaching. He will also continue his training in Milwaukee.
“There isn’t a lot of money to be made in the sport in America; it’s just too small, but I would love to coach,” Herman said. “That’s my end game: I want to coach now.”
Herman is already beginning to take the next step to coaching, working with the Learn to Speed Skate Club in Roseville this summer. For information on classes and how to join, visit t.ly/Yv5g.
While going to school Herman will begin working with a new coach, Dave Cruikshank, who also happens to be the skating coach for the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL. Herman has two more years of junior eligibility and is expecting to make the World Cup team again, something he never thought would happen when he first started speed skating.
“It was just for fun. I had no intention of doing [speed skating] at a nationally competitive level,” he said.
If he makes the team again, he will get the chance to compete in the 2022 World Cup Final being held in Austria and Sweden in 2023.
“Speed skating has given me a feeling of confidence that is truly unique in nature in the fact that I can wholly devote myself to it,” Herman said. “I cannot only have myself grow, but I can help the sport grow and I can give many other kids the same or better experiences that I had.”
