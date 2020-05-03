Forest Lake Area Middle School and Forest Lake Elementary School each had a team earn honors at the Future Problem Solving Program’s Minnesota state tournament.
Future Problem Solvers involves teams of 3-4 students using the “six-step model” to solve complex problems. The competition generally has two components, a written booklet and the presentation of a skit derived from the model.
This year’s state tournament was scheduled to be held in St. Cloud in late March before it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the state meet was held online in mid-April with only a written booklet.
Teams were presented a future scene that included a problem focused on the issue of living in poverty. During the competition teams collaborated with Google Meet and completed the booklet online as a Google Document.
Forest Lake competed in the Global Issues Problem Solving, or GIPS, competition. The school had three teams compete at the junior level, which includes students in fifth and sixth grades, and one middle level team for students in grades 7 through 9.
Forest Lake Area Middle School’s team of Annabelle Allen, Tierah Bolin, Jasmyn Himraj and Brenna Salak took fourth at the state tournament, while a junior team from Forest Lake Elementary School — the group of Jamison Livermore, Elizabeth Moseng and Jillian Wagner – placed fifth.
“I was very proud of all of the teams from Forest Lake that competed,” said the team’s coach, Kyla Johnson. “I was excited by their enthusiasm and willingness to compete, even though we couldn’t compete in St. Cloud. I was happy with the teams that placed, and I hope they have the desire to compete again next year.
“In uncertain times like this, I think it’s great that we have students who know how to solve complex problems like the ones we are facing.”
