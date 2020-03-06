Legion adds new fundraising effort to continue to meet rising prices
Forest Lake’s American Legion Post 225 has long been the driving force behind the city’s renowned Independence Day program, highlighted each year by the Fourth of July parade and the fireworks display. Forest Lake’s Independence Day celebrations date back to 1924, with the Post 225 website declaring the city to be “the Fourth of July Capitol of the Upper Midwest.”
“We appreciate that Forest Lake is a very veterans-oriented town, and [the Fourth of July program] is one of the ways we can pay our town back,” said past Commander Krista Goodyear, who remains a financial officer for the Legion. “We have great support from the community, and that’s why we enjoy doing it. A lot of members of the American Legion, as well as the VFW, don’t wear uniforms anymore, but they still continue to serve their community.”
No two Independence Day programs are ever quite the same, with changing lineups in the parade, different fireworks presentations and varying ancillary events surrounding the two main attractions. Among the recent additions to the celebration calendar in recent years is an old-time “base ball” game played by 1860 rules, which pits the Forest Lake Brewers town ball squad against a team of reenactors from the Washington County Historical Society on the weekend before Independence Day. For this year’s celebration, the Legion is looking at adding a raffle.
“We’re hoping to get that all pulled together by the end of March,” Goodyear said.
Similarly, each year has seen a different and evolving mix of Legion fundraiser events to help cover the cost of the celebrations. With the countdown to the big day now slipping below four months to go, the Legion is ramping up its efforts: The month of March is packed with Fourth of July fundraisers, with the schedule kicking off this Saturday with a bean bag toss tournament.
“We have our favorite events from year to year,” said Goodyear. “A lot of the time, ideas [for fundraisers] come from the community. We have meetings where the community comes in and we talk about what works and what we can do differently.”
The mini-golf pub crawl has proved a popular addition to the schedule in recent years, while the final event on the March calendar may be seeing its last hurrah. Organizers are considering making 2020 the final year for the pie throwing event, where attendees attempt to be the highest bidder in order to win the right to splatter a prominent Forest Lake citizen in the face with a cream pie. In past pie-throwings, targets have often included mayors, city council members and public safety officers.
The cost of the Fourth of July
Proceeds from each of the Legion’s March events will help defray the cost of putting on the July 4 program. Goodyear estimates the costs for the parade to be between $15,000 and $20,000, depending on how many performers and groups participate. In some cases, the funds are cyclical within the community. For example, the Forest Lake Area High School drumline receives money from the Legion to perform in the parade, helping the drumline to offset their own costs. Local Scouting groups have often performed various duties on the big day in exchange for a donation from the Legion.
“It’s just a big community thing. We all get together and have a lot of fun, and a lot of the money we make stays in the community,” Goodyear said.
The fireworks show will come with an estimated cost of around $30,000, with some of that total generally covered by the city. The price of fireworks has been on the rise in recent years, though the Legion helps beat the price increases by having post members become safety certified to launch pyrotechnics, allowing the Legion to avoid the cost of hiring a launcher to run the show.
“Some of our members go to the school so they can shoot off the fireworks, and that allows us to keep the cost down,” Goodyear said.
With a total cost of almost $50,000 between the city and the American Legion, the Legion’s fundraising events help keep the celebration going.
Events
The “Last Bag Standing” bean bags tournament will be contested at the Legion post this Saturday, March 7, beginning at noon. Teams of two players each will compete in a double-elimination tournament. Registration is $40 per team, and entries are limited. The winning and runner-up bean bag teams will receive a cash prize, with the amount to be determined based on the number of teams that enter.
Another fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 14, with the return of the Mini-Golf “Red, White & Booze” Pub Crawl. Teams of four golfers will aim for the lowest score in mini-golf holes at five local pubs: the Legion, the VFW, Friar Tuck’s, Don Julio’s and Vannelli’s by the Lake. Registration is $25 per golfer and includes drink specials and bus ride between the locations. The winning team will receive a $100 prize, with $75 going to the runners-up and $50 to the third-place team. Teams are also encouraged to enter the costume contest, with the same prize amounts available for the top three as are on offer for the golfing competition. This year’s theme is “Groovy Baby – Anything Sixties.” Any team that registers by March 9 is eligible for a $50 early bird drawing.
Registration forms for the bean bag tournament and all other Legion events can be found at post225.com.
The annual pie throwing event will be held alongside a traditional Midwestern Friday fish fry on Friday, March 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can spend $10 for a meal of fish, baby red potatoes and coleslaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.