Zumba

Mollie Laro has been a Zumba instructor for over 8 years and started teaching for Forest Lake Community Education in 2017. (Submitted Photo)

Mollie Laro will be starting her in-person and virtual Zumba Fitness with Mollie class once again. The next class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Zumba is Latin and world rhythm-based dance fitness and combines low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness-party.

The weekly class will take place at the Forest Lake Area Middle School, Gym D, and those interested can register to take place in-person or virtual via Zoom.

Masks are required for the instructor and students attending the in-person class.

Those interested can register at orestlake.ce.eleyo.com/course/5247/winter-2021-jan-apr/zumba. Drop-ins are $8.

To see the full schedule of classes that Laro teaches visit mollielaro.zumba.com or search for “Zumba Fitness with Mollie” on Facebook.

