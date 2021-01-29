Mollie Laro will be starting her in-person and virtual Zumba Fitness with Mollie class once again. The next class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Zumba is Latin and world rhythm-based dance fitness and combines low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness-party.
The weekly class will take place at the Forest Lake Area Middle School, Gym D, and those interested can register to take place in-person or virtual via Zoom.
Masks are required for the instructor and students attending the in-person class.
Those interested can register at orestlake.ce.eleyo.com/course/5247/winter-2021-jan-apr/zumba. Drop-ins are $8.
To see the full schedule of classes that Laro teaches visit mollielaro.zumba.com or search for “Zumba Fitness with Mollie” on Facebook.
