The Wyoming City Council approved its 2020 tax levy at its Dec. 3 meeting. Vicki Holthaus of Abdo Eick and Meyer gave a presentation updating the council on changes made to the recommended levy since the preliminary, maximum levy was filed back in September.
She added that there had been “pretty significant growth in the city’s tax capacity,” meaning more developments and more residents and businesses paying taxes, along with increased property values. There is a 3.83% increase in the property tax levy over 2019, with a 2020 total of $4.24 million, but because the tax capacity has increased, the actual tax rate residents pay on their city taxes will fall. However, she added, some could still see a tax increase over last year if their property values increased. City taxes on a $100,000 residential property will cost $313, and taxes on a $200,000 will run $787.
There are no new employees budgeted for 2020.
No one talked during the public hearing.
“All right, everyone is happy,” Mayor Lisa Iverson remarked. “I see a few smiling faces out there.”
Not all were satisfied, however.
“Since the property tax statement has come up, I have had people contact me, and their property taxes are going up,” Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager said, adding that those she’s heard from are unhappy about the increases.
“Have they made some suggestions about what should be done?” Iverson asked.
Yeager said they didn’t but said she had suggestions.
“The market rate is not something that we have control over,” City Administrator Robb Linwood said. “If their [property] value goes up, that is something the city can’t control.”
Yeager suggested that the city should try to keep its taxes low to compensate for high property valuations, while Iverson pointed out what she saw as needed increases like cost of living adjustments and the city’s retirement account.
Linwood said city staff works hard to keep the budget down.
“We kept it pretty close to the line,” he said. “That is something that we take seriously because it is our residents’ tax dollars.”
“I think we did a great job,” Councilman Dennis Schilling said. “I have owned a home for 20 years, and I don’t think I have seen a levy decrease in all that time.” He added that it is important to remember that there are at least three different costs on tax statements (including city, county and school district). He suggested that the residents get involved throughout the year to let the city know their priorities.
The council approved the levy, with Yeager voting against.
Radium
Linwood also gave an update on radium levels in well number 3. The state health department monitors radium levels in city wells, and number 3 has concentrations of radium.
“We are limited to how much we can take out of that well … to stay within state limits,” he explained.
“The radium concentration has gone down slightly. We will continue to monitor this.”
Yeager asked if the city is planning for the eventuality that the well might end up compromised.
“I think we are,” Linwood said.
City Engineer Mark Erichson said it is difficult to predict trends with radium levels because they “bounce around.” He added that he expects the city to check in on this annually.
In other business, the council honored two long-term members of city commissions. Bob Beynon is leaving the Park Advisory Commission at the end of this year after 22 years of service. Beynon said he really appreciated his time on the commission; he said that he chose now to leave because “the park board is in a really good place now with a lot of good members.”
Judy Coughlin has been on volunteering in Wyoming since 2003, spending the majority of her time on the Planning Commission, which she is now leaving. She said her time volunteering was about making “a little contribution in a small way.”
