Wyoming Elementary School Principal Curt Slater was placed on administrative leave earlier this school year, and his resignation was officially accepted by the Forest Lake Area School Board during its Dec. 5 meeting. Though the resignation is effective June 30, 2020, Slater’s official last day was Nov. 20. Slater declined to comment on the situation or the reasons for the departure. Though school district administration did not offer a formal statement from the district on the situation, it did offer assurances to The Times that student safety was never an issue in regards to the situation.
“I would like to thank Mr. Slater for his dedicated service and I wish him all the best as he pursues other opportunities,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
The Times submitted a data privacy act request for information regarding Slater’s resignation, including his separation agreement.
According to the separation agreement document, Slater is being paid his full salary and benefits through the remainder of the school year. From Dec. 2, 2019, to April 7, 2020, he will be utilizing accrued sick leave pay. Following that, the school district will continue to pay Slater on paid administrative leave. Slater will also be paid for nine unused vacation days following the date of his resignation in June.
The Times requested information regarding the reason for Slater’s resignation and administrative leave, but it was not listed in the documentation provided by the district. Additional data regarding his resignation was deemed by the district to be non-public information at this time.
Former Forest Lake Area High School Assistant Principal Kathy Ungerecht, who retired effective June 2019, was hired to complete the remainder of the school year as principal of Wyoming Elementary School, beginning on Dec. 9 and running through June 8, 2020. She will be paid a $45,000 salary and benefits through the duration of her contract, including $6,336 toward a post-retirement health saving account.
Slater’s resignation comes not long after his nomination for and winning of the 2018 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal award, an honor bestowed by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. He traveled to Washington, D.C., to represent the state at the association’s annual convention in the fall of that year. Slater has also worked independently from the school district performing training for the Minnesota Department of Education’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports initiative.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Slater recently listed a new job as a co-owner and trainer at an education consulting company. Prior to his time at Wyoming Elementary School, he was an assistant principal in the Wayzata School District for eight years and in the Princeton School District for almost four prior to that.
