When Andy Samberg was on Saturday Night Live, I used to think of him as a young Adam Sandler. They obviously look alike, but they also seemed to have the same sense of humor and played somewhat similar characters.
In “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Samberg found who he was as an actor, away from the stage of Saturday Night Live and Sandler comparisons.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” follows the 99th police precinct in Brooklyn, New York, and Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg), gets into all kinds of high jinks while he solves crimes and the everyday issues of his fellow detectives.
(Side note: I once lived in Brooklyn and visited the building that they use for the outside shot of the precinct, and sadly it isn’t actually the 99th precinct; it’s the 78th, and the building inside doesn’t look like it does in the show, but it is still cool to know they used a real police precinct in Brooklyn.)
I’ll admit, in the first episode of the show, I was put off due to annoyances by other characters. Peralta’s partner Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) at first seems like a very obsessive character whose only purpose in the show is to be the puppy who follows Samberg all over. However, I was proven wrong after the first few episodes because Boyle, like the others, is both funny and adds great depth to the show in all of the little ongoing jokes that pop up as the seasons progress. For the record, he does still follow Peralta around.
While the show is without question Samberg’s, my two favorite characters are Lt. Terry Jefford (Terry Crews) and Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Both Jefford and Holt are the bosses of Peralta, and the relationship that they all build throughout the show is written so well and makes me excited to see their team-up episodes in each season.
Watching Jefford — who everyone in the show acts like he is the Hulk because he is so strong — pick up Peralta and throw him around like he weighs nothing makes me laugh way more than I care to admit.
Braugher’s emotionless emotion that he portrays as Capt. Holt might be the best dry humor that I have seen in a sitcom.
The dialogue in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is also top-notch. Whether it is Jefford talking about how he needs to eat his yogurt or Boyle talking about his pizza rank email blast while working a case to discover who burnt down a local pizzeria and at the same time fighting the fire department for who gets to work the case makes me wonder how they fit everything they do into 22-minute episodes.
It doesn’t matter who the writers decide to feature in each episode, which is a testament to the actors. They make it work and within minutes of the episode, I am trying to guess how Peralta and crew are going to solve the crime or mystery that they are dealing with.
If you have the time to start a new show and you are looking for something that is light-hearted and a little serious at times, then give “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” a chance.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is currently available on Hulu with the cheapest subscription, and while you may have to watch a couple of ads with each episode, it’s really worth it.
