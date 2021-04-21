This year’s Oscars are sure to be like no other before due to the pandemic.
The industry came to a screeching halt in February of last year as theaters and film productions remained shuttered for some time. And yet, as the adage goes, the show must go on, and so The Academy made changes to eligibility requirements and pushed back the date for the awards ceremony. The expanded eligibility allowed films to release straight to streaming platforms rather than the required theatrical release, and also expanded the typical 12-month time span to 14 months, which is how “Judas and the Black Messiah” was able to snag some nominations despite its February 2021 release date. The Academy Awards ceremony was also pushed back to an April date back in 2020, with the hopes of being able to have the awards ceremony in-person. Indeed, that is what production managers have done, with this year’s ceremony held as a multi-site event.
And though this year has been anything but normal, this year’s Oscars contenders are a familiar mixture of the familiar names and the first-time nominees. Editor Hannah Davis and contributing writer Ryan Howard return to share their top picks for the major categories for this year’s Oscars, which will be held on Sunday, April 25. Categories that only have either Ryan or Hannah’s choice meant that the other had not seen enough films in the category to give an adequately informed opinion.
Best Picture
Ryan: This year, as I looked through the nominee lists, I frequently found myself choosing between two different top contenders. In the case of Best Picture, I was torn between “The Sound of Metal,” a tale of coping with grief and addiction played out through a drummer’s sudden hearing loss, and “Nomadland,” a tender but stark recounting of a class of economically disadvantaged people who have been left behind by our financial institutions and system of government. Both concern themselves with questions of how you move on when your way of life has been ripped from you, what you risk, and what you gain when you do so.
Ultimately, I gave the edge to “The Sound of Metal” (though “Nomadland” is the odds-on favorite). In addition to a pair of great performances, it’s one of the most technically accomplished films to be nominated this year, with a stellar sound design that really helps convey the horror of what Riz Ahmed’s lead character is going through. More than any other nominee this year, it put me in mind of all the unique storytelling tools film has at its disposal.
Hannah: While “Nomadland” came in at a close second, the story that continues to resonate in my soul long after seeing the film is “The Father,” an arresting and jarring view of what it’s like to be someone suffering from dementia and someone who is their caretaker.
Actor in a lead role
Hannah: Chadwick Boseman is likely to receive the award post humously, and while he is certainly deserving of the award, the standout performance to me goes to Anthony Hopkins in “The Father.” Hopkins delivers a stunning portrayal of a man with dementia and effortlessly slips from one emotion to the other as his lucidity changes, and the end result is an extremely powerful character whose experience is both raw and unnerving.
Ryan: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” but Delroy Lindo should have been nominated and maybe won for “Da Five Bloods.”
Actress in a leading role
Ryan: It’s a very tough choice for me here between Frances McDormand in “Nomadland” and Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman.”
McDormand imbues her role as a widow forced into van-dwelling with a weathered humanity. Her joy in self-sufficiency is real, to be sure, but it’s also something of a put-on, a mask she wears to avoid the sting of loss that comes from putting down roots. It’s a vulnerable performance that grounds “Nomadland,” keeping it from becoming a preachy paean to the nobility of “America’s nomads” (read: homeless people who have been uprooted by a cruel economic system).
Mulligan, on the other hand, plays her lead as dangerous, to herself and maybe to others. She’s desperate for something — either for an end to her suffering, or for someone on earth who will show her a shred of decency — and we see her pain, anger, disgust and resolve live on her face throughout the film. It’s hard to imagine “Promising Young Woman” amounting to much without a performance like hers at its center, so she’s my pick.
Actor in a supporting role
Ryan: In this category, I’d be happy to see a win for either Paul Raci (nominated for playing a deaf mentor to addicts in “The Sound of Metal”) or Daniel Kaluya (playing civil rights leader Fred Hampton, the titular “messiah” of “Judas and the Black Messiah”). Both give very powerful, different performances, Raci’s full of tenderness and wisdom and Kaluya’s fiery and determined.
Though both men did great work, I have to narrowly give it to Raci, who serves as the translator for Ahmed’s taciturn Ruben to the audience. His final scene in “The Sound of Metal” is beautiful, a sad realization primarily performed through his expressive eyes.
Actress in a supporting role
Hannah: This category was probably one of the most closely contested categories between my top two choices, but I would like to see Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”) win her first nomination. Her performance of an eccentric South Korean grandmother of immigrants to rural America was strikingly honest, colorful, and varied, from humor to heartache. She brought not just her character but other characters to life.
Ryan: Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”
Original screenplay
Ryan: This category isn’t the strongest for me this year. “The Sound of Metal” is my favorite movie of the bunch, but its pleasures are in its acting and technical achievements more than its script, which is good but not incredible. This year, my pick, with caveats, is “Promising Young Woman,” written by Emerald Fennell, who also directed.
The film follows a depressed, anchorless woman who wavers between potential self-destruction and avenging angel as she attempts to cosmically right the horrible wrongs committed against her childhood best friend. Though the script suffers from a few didactic moments in the opening act, and the ending feels just a little glib, it has confronting things to say about sexual violence: what encompasses it, who it affects, and who’s responsible for its perpetration. And, though strident in its viewpoint, it leaves enough about the main characters open to interpretation that you’re left thinking about what exactly each of them did, and why.
Adapted screenplay
Ryan: While I definitely chuckled during “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” I couldn’t help but think that its failure to cut quite as deep as its predecessor is a sign of our post-satire world, where no opinion is so hateful or dumb that someone wouldn’t say it aloud without shame. It’s a pretty shaggy movie, besides, and this year, my choice is anything but: a tense psuedo-thriller that holds your attention through its sparse, uneasy structure and one great performance.
Though Anthony Hopkins is the raw, pulsating center of “The Father,” the script by Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton is also very smart, putting the viewer in the same disorienting shoes as its main character, who is suffering from an ever-worsening case of dementia. Like Hopkins’s protagonist, we are never quite sure what is real and what to expect next, elevating what could have been standard Oscar bait into something mysterious, scary, and relatable.
Director
Ryan: Chloe Zhao’s direction is what elevates “Nomadland” more than any other element. The choices she makes regarding what to emphasize, who to focus on, and how to convey the plot of van-dwellers allows the film to walk a tightrope without tilting into either unending bleakness or warmed-over schlock.
My favorite thing about “Nomadland” is Zhao’s ability to simultaneously show the duality of every moment in the film, to portray both the positive and the pain that goes into the choices made by each character. Whether focusing on a trivial detail, like how the kitsch of Black Hills tourist traps can be beautiful and crass at the same time, or something more significant, like the sense of loss and freedom that comes from leaving your past behind, Zhao seems intent on portraying something real and contradictory. “Nomadland” is lived in, seemingly true to life (or at least the feeling of lived experience) in a way that most films don’t approach.
Hannah: Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
Animated feature
Hannah: One of my favorite categories each year, it’s been fun to see the growth of studios participating in this category this year. Netflix’s “Over the Moon” was a good story enough for a solid third-place finish for me. However, it was visually far less technical and the characters a little more flat. From the sets to the characters, they didn’t have the depth other stories do. Thus it comes down to Pixar with “Onward,” a similar story to “Over the Moon” of finding peace after a loved one’s death and “Soul,” a story of finding one’s purpose in life. Both were exceptionally well-developed. With set and character designs and plots that grip the soul and move the characters forward, the storytelling in both films were the high-quality level we’ve come to expect from Pixar. Ultimately, the story that edges out was “Onward,” a compelling tale of two different brothers on a quest to find the “upper half” of their dead father who has come back to life for just a day following a magic spell.
Score
Hannah: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross deserve admiration for the work they did on both “Mank” in creating a sound that encapsulates that of Hollywood’s golden era films. The duo was also nominated alongside John Batiste for “Soul.” And while I admire Ross and Reznor’s efforts for the former film, the composition of the music in “Soul” was just slightly better at enhancing the character’s journey through song.
Ryan: “Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
