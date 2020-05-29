In a way, it’s challenging to write about something that is currently happening to you. The emotions can’t form fast enough to make sense of them, especially when you can’t find the right emotions in the first place. One part of me is trapped in this perpetual nostalgia of “what once was,” while the other is twisted up in the incoming news, more or less rumors of “what will be.” It’s hard to think about one side when the other is so tempting to hide in. Everyone is constantly looking for ways to seek out normal, searching for a meaning in their lives while stuck in the confines of their own homes, and their own heads. An unexpected turn of events, no doubt, but to dwell on what we once were will only lead to greater issues. We as a generation will have experience that none before us have ever had, and if we choose to use it to our advantage, the impact we’ll make on the lives after us will be infinite. We must find a way to leave behind the self-serving luxuries that we’ve been so fortunate to experience and assimilate with the changes we’ve yet to face in order to allow others after us the same chances that we’ve had. We’re all just sitting here doing time, why not make it positive?
Alexander Ferraro is a senior at Forest Lake Area High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.