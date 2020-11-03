11:31 p.m.
With all 16 precincts having reported, incumbent Fran Miron is projected to retain his seat as Washington County District 1 Commissioner.
Miron received 16,828 votes, or 65.20% of the vote. His challenger, Andrew J. Tjernlund, received 8,888 votes, or 34.43% of the vote. There were 95 write-in ballots cast, or 0.37% of the vote.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
11:18 p.m.
With 15 of 16 precincts having reported (93.8%), incumbent Fran Miron has received 64.77% of the vote in the race for Washington County District 1 Commissioner. Miron has received 15,511 votes.
Challenger Andrew J. Tjernlund has received 8,349 votes, or 34.86% of the ballots cast. There have been 87 write-in ballots cast (0.36%).
10:25 p.m.
With 12 of 16 precincts having reported (75%), incumbent Fran Miron has received 64.65% of the vote in the race for Washington County District 1 Commissioner. Miron has received 12,593 votes.
Andrew J. Tjernlund has received 6,816 votes, or 34.99% of the ballots cast. There have been 69 write-in ballots cast (0.35%).
