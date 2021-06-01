Beginning June 1, all Washington County Library branches will be returning to pre-pandemic hours, launching summer reading activities, and offering multiple ways to participate in library programs.
“While we know the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, I am excited that summer at the library will be more similar to past years,” Washington County Library Director Amy Stenftenagel said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming you back in any way you feel comfortable.”
While the reopening will look a little different at each branch, it generally means an increase from modified COVID-19 hours that have been in place over the past year. Visitors are encouraged to check hours on the library’s website before visiting or to download the library’s mobile app by searching for “WashCoLib” in an app store.
Learn more about library hours, services, and upcoming events by visiting WashCoLib.org
