Washington County Library has added 400 Wi-Fi hotspots and 100 Chromebooks to its collection to help residents access the internet outside of the library. The devices are available to checkout for up to a month with a library card registered in Washington County.

According to the 2018 American Community Survey, more than 9,000 households in Washington County do not have a computer with a broadband internet subscription. This need is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as services and programs shift to virtual settings.

The devices were purchased with funding from the federal CARES Act. Washington County received $31.7 million for use aiding residents affected by COVID-19 and distributed some of these funds to the library to help patrons access internet service.

Both hotspots and Chromebook kits may be checked out for one month at a time and may be renewed three times if there are no other holds. Devices may be picked up at a local library branch or placed on hold in the Library’s online catalog.

For more information on hotspots and Chromebooks, visit WashCoLib.org/Devices.

Load comments