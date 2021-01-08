The Washington County Library will be hosting a virtual series featuring different Minnesota writers throughout January and February.
The series titled “Write in our Midst” will feature Allen Eskens, Kao Kaila Yang, and Marcie Rendon. The sessions will take place on Jan. 12, 19, and 26.
During each talk, the authors will discuss their work and answer questions from the audience.
Additionally, Washington County Library is organizing a community book scavenger hunt to coincide with the virtual author series.
During each week leading up to an author talk, a book from that writer will be hidden somewhere in Washington County. Clues will be shared on social media and at WashCoLib.org. If you find the book, you get to keep it! All community members are invited to participate.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The event will be held over Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and registration is required. Those interested can register at Washcolib.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.