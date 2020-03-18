Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, all branches of the Washington County Library have canceled events, programs, classes and storytimes through April 15.
For borrowing and other standard services, however, branches will remain open with normal hours. Additionally, all material currently checked out have had their due dates extended to April 15, so patrons need not come to the library if they are uncomfortable doing so. Digital programs and materials are always available, and further information can be obtained by calling a local branch.
The Hardwood Creek Library can be reached at 651-275-7300.
