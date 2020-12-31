The Wargo Nature Center is hosting a Nature Play event for kids aged 2-5, accompanied by an adult, on Jan. 7 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Owls are busy this time of the year and participants can learn what makes an owl unique, look for signs of owls, and finish with an owl-ly story.
All CDC safety guidelines will be followed during the event and pre-registration is required. The cost is $3 for children and adults.
