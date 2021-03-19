When Marvel executive producer Kevin Feige made the announcement that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be expanding beyond the big screen to Disney’s subscription service with TV shows, fans were excited to get to see their favorite characters on a weekly basis from their own home.
When “WandaVision” was announced, many were skeptical about the show’s timeline, as Vision (Paul Bettany) was killed at the end of “The Avengers: Infinity War,” and Wanda (Elizabeth Olson) was left mourning. When trailers began to show Vision alive, many were curious as to when it would take place and what that would mean.
Unfortunately, fans were still left wondering what was going on when the show released because “WandaVision” started really slow.
Without being a diehard fan of Marvel, who watches every piece of content that is produced, it will be difficult to have your attention caught immediately; however, it is worth going through the first few boring episodes in order to get to the last five.
Also, the show will be easier to get through now that all of the episodes have been released and there is no longer a need to wonder week to week, “what is going on?”
The reason the show is hard to get into right away is that it begins with no context to what is going on or how the characters got to where they are.
The first two episodes are reminiscent of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Bewitched,” as they are shot in black and white, have similar costumes and use the same aspect ratios when filming. They even shot the early episodes in front of a live studio audience, in one take, just like they did on older sitcoms.
As the show progresses, each episode seems to be modeled after other classic television shows throughout each decade, ranging from “The Brady Bunch” to “Malcolm in the Middle.”
By episode four, the show takes a turn from focusing on Wanda and Vision and the pacing of each episode picks up. When the show took this turn it left me wanting to know what will happen next, not what is happening?
What was most interesting about the show was the risks that the creator Jac Schaeffer took with its storytelling. By not giving the audience everything they needed to know in the first few episodes, he took a lot of heat from fans, but after the show’s completion, many are happy with how it was done. He also did a good job of setting up the next phase for the MCU and it will be interesting to see what will happen with the characters in their future adaptations.
One of the best things the show does is building Wanda’s backstory as she becomes the Scarlet Witch, which hadn’t been built much before she was introduced into the MCU and plays a more prominent role.
As Wanda goes through stages of grief after losing the love of her life, it adds depth to her character.“WandaVision” isn’t just about watching cool superheroes, it’s about dealing with grief and the loss of a loved one.
While overall I enjoyed the show and thought that it was well-done, it seemed like the show was trying too hard to lead fans of the comics and classic comic storylines in order to throw them off from what was actually going to happen by dropping “hints.” It is difficult to understand if these hints are actually hints or if they were just the writers trying to mess with fans, but regardless, it took away from the story by trying to seemingly please the fans.
Whether they were hinting at future storylines or not, the future of the MCU has changed since they announced that they would be making these shows through their streaming service. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was a huge success already for superhero movies and they seemed to have been able to replicate that success now with their first TV show.
Right now you can watch every episode of “WandaVision” on DisneyPlus. It starts slow, but it picks up each episode, making it great to binge. If you want the best watching experience for the show, then I recommend that you first watch “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” This way you will be caught up with the entire story arc of Wanda and Vision until the point of the show, but even if you don’t, the show will be enjoyable.
Watch every episode of “WandaVision” now on Disney+ through their basic subscription service.
