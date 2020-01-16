Walmart in Forest Lake has made a $3,000 donation to help provide winter coats and boots to area students in need. Store manager Stephanie Barton, second from right, is pictured with Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund board members, left to right: Corey McKinnon, Ginny Hartmann and Julie Ohman. The non-profit program has provided winter clothing to more than 200 area students this winter.
