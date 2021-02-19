The Anoka County Parks Department will host a virtual lunch with a naturalist event on Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those ages 50-plus.

The naturalist will teach participants about reptiles and there may be a few ambassador animals that show up as well.

While the event is free, pre-registration is required and after registering participants will receive the Zoom link prior to the event.

For more information about the event and to register, visit anokacountyparks.com

