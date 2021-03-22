The Anoka County Parks will be hosting a lunch with a naturalist event free for residents ages 50 and up on March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The special presentation is from Dr. Caitlin Barale Potter, Education and Outreach Coordinator at Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve. Cedar Creek has been practicing prescribed burning since the 1960s, making it one of the longest ongoing scientific fire experiments in the world. Researchers at Cedar Creek study the effects of fire at individual, community, and ecosystem levels with the goal of maintaining the prairies and developing effective restoration methods for the savanna.

The program will be held via zoom and requires registration. A Zoom program link will be emailed after registration.

