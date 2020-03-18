NOTE: In the March 19 print edition of the Times, an article stated that events at Washington County Library branches were to be canceled, but that the libraries would remain open for normal service. Since that issue went to press, library buildings have been ordered to close. The older article has been replaced by a WCL press release on the closures and modified services, seen below.
In response to COVID-19 concerns, the Washington County Board of Commissioners have directed libraries and other public facing buildings to close effective Wednesday, March 18. The Board will reevaluate the closure on Tuesday, March 24.
Although library buildings are closed, library staff will be available to answer questions and assist patrons by phone, email or online chat. Community members will also be able to access online resources, including e-books, e-audiobooks, and research databases.
Washington County Library will be providing the following modified services while our branches are closed:
- Extended due dates – Due dates for all currently checked-out materials have been extended to April 15, 2020. All fines incurred during this period will be waived.
- Curbside pickup –User can continue to place holds. Beginning March 19 they can call any Washington County Library branch to request curbside pickup.
- Get a library card by phone – Residents can call our libraries to sign up for a new library card.
- Online storytimes – Librarians will be offering storytimes on social media and our website beginning next week.
Additional information and updates can be found at WashCoLib.org/Covid19
